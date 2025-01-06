Situated Between Louisville And Lexington Is A Hilly Historic Kentucky City With A Vibrant Downtown

Amid the bluegrass-swathed hills and scenic horse farms of central Kentucky, the city of Frankfurt sits overlooking the state's eponymous river. Drawing far fewer crowds than its famed neighbors, the state capital's historic center still feels authentic. Its bustling bars, lively downtown, and storied distilleries have long been a secret safeguarded by the locals making the most of their enigmatic city. Skip the crowds headed along the Bourbon Trail or visiting for derby season and head to the lesser-visited capital. Embark on a walking tour through the centuries of intrigue in the city's storied center, or sit shoulder-to-shoulder with the local connoisseurs at some of the oldest distilleries in the U.S.

Given its convenient location between two popular tourism hubs, accessing Frankfort is straightforward. The city is about 25 miles west of Lexington and 55 miles east of Louisville. You'll need a car to get around, as public transport is limited, but the wide avenues of the historic city center make it reasonably walkable. Travel during the shoulder seasons for optimal climates, and pair your Frankfort trip with a visit to Shelbyville, another bustling city situated between Lexington and Louisville, for a "perfect Kentucky getaway."