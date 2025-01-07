Rick Steves Recommends Looking Into One Crucial Thing Before Buying A SIM Card While In Europe

Savvy travelers know that getting a local SIM card can save them a lot of money while in Europe. There's no need to get an international plan from your home provider. You can purchase a SIM card or an eSIM upon arrival, often at the airport. However, before you grab one and go, there's one crucial thing to consider.

Famous travel blogger Rick Steves recommends that you check the size of your SIM card before making a purchase. There are three basic types of physical SIM cards: standard, micro, and nano. Steves explains that many phones — particularly iPhones — use the two smaller options, micro and nano. Luckily, many European providers sell a Multi SIM, which has all three sizes in one. You pick your preferred size and pop it out along a perforated edge. However, it's still crucial you verify which sizes are offered. Each vendor is different, and if you check out with the wrong SIM size, it can be hard to swap it later on.

SIM size is merely one piece of a larger puzzle. There are several other questions you should ask when purchasing a physical or electronic SIM, especially if it's your first time traveling through Europe. To help you out, we've gathered the top tips for buying a European SIM card.