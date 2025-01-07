The 'Downtown Of Upstate' New York Is A Trendy Small City With Postcard Beauty, Shops, And Cafes
Idyllic and fairy-tale like, the Hudson Valley is home to some of the most beautiful and overlooked small towns in New York. Simply put, there are several noteworthy destinations in this region. This includes Hudson, which is located less than three hours away from the Big Apple and has a population of under 6,000 (via Census Reporter). Hudson is renowned for its charming historic structures, some dating to the 1700s, and for its impact on the whaling industry. However, it's now referred to as the "downtown of Upstate New York," and with good reason. Despite its rural ambiance, Hudson is anything but boring.
The city has a host of cozy shops that await visitors. Most notably, Hudson is a hotspot for antiques. Heavily mentioned on social media is The Antique Warehouse. Open daily, this massive site primarily sells vintage furniture. For the best that Hudson has to offer, head to Warren Street. There are even more antique stores here, such as Magic Hill — Mercantile and White Whale Limited. In addition, Warren Street features trendy businesses like Clove & Creek, providing homeware and clothing for men and women, and The Quiet Botanist for candles and dried flowers.
All this is only scratching the surface; you'll want to take your time in this area. If you need a break or a pick me up, there are also plenty of cafes on Warren Street. Head to Nolita's Cafe and Gallery for a light lunch and coffee. If you'd rather have a cuppa, there's Verdigris Tea & Chocolate. Of course, shopping is not the only thing that draws visitors to Hudson.
Art and attractions in Hudson, New York
Hudson has made a name for itself in the art world. In addition to shops and cafes, Warren Street has a number of galleries to peruse, including Robin Rice Gallery and Peter Jung Fine Art. The former displays works by contemporary artists, and the latter has pieces from the 1800s and beyond. At Hudson Hall, also on Warren Street, you can catch a musical or theater performance. While in town, make sure to check out Basilica Hudson, an old factory that hosts seasonal happenings, such as exhibits, concerts, and other events.
A visit to Olana State Historic Site is a must. Formerly the home of the late artist Frederic Edwin Church and his family, this architectural treasure was constructed in the 1800s. It features a multicultural design, and you can get an up-close look at the structure's eclectic interior with The Artist's House: Main Floor tour. Tickets for this 45-minute activity can be purchased online. Additionally, visitors can roam the lavish grounds of Olana State Historic Site at no cost. Open year-round, there are hiking trails that will allow you take in the Hudson Valley's natural beauty.
With its affordability and historical significance, it's no surprise that Olana State Historic Site is Hudson's top-rated attraction on Tripadvisor. Another highly rated attraction on the platform is the FASNY Museum of Firefighting. This family-friendly institution has historic vehicles, relics, and more related to this age-old profession. "The museum is a wonder book of information and equipment. The whole history of firefighting is here," states a review. Whether you love to indulge in retail therapy, art, or knowledge, Hudson has something for you.
Plan your visit to Hudson, New York
As previously mentioned, New York City is not too far from Hudson. That said, if you live in NYC, chances are you don't own a car. Fortunately, you can easily reach Hudson via Amtrak. There are various train routes that visitors can take that depart from Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station that stop in Hudson, including Maple Leaf, Adirondack, and Empire Service, to name a few. The trek to and from each destination should take about two hours. The station in Hudson is only a few blocks away from Warren Street. Thus, your adventure can start as soon as you hop off the train.
If the journey makes you hungry, Warren Street, unsurprisingly, has many dining spots where you can fuel up. Honorable mentions include Baba Louie's Sourdough Pizza, Le Perche (serving brunch and lunch dishes with a French twist), and Wunderbar Bistro(offering burgers, steak, and pasta). All three are ranked as the top eateries in Hudson on Tripadvisor. Note that Baba Louie's Sourdough Pizza is typically only open for lunch from Friday to Sunday.
A day trip from the city to Hudson is doable from NYC. However, you can always extend your stay and book a night (or more) at a hotel like The Maker, where the accommodations present a vintage and dark-academia-inspired aesthetic. Reservations can be made online. Likewise, there are several cost-effective lodging options on Airbnb. If you do have a vehicle and are driving to Hudson, go off and explore other nearby destinations such as Saugerties, a secret upstate NY treasure trove with vintage stores, or New Paltz, a hippie town with a European-style shopping street.