The 'Downtown Of Upstate' New York Is A Trendy Small City With Postcard Beauty, Shops, And Cafes

Idyllic and fairy-tale like, the Hudson Valley is home to some of the most beautiful and overlooked small towns in New York. Simply put, there are several noteworthy destinations in this region. This includes Hudson, which is located less than three hours away from the Big Apple and has a population of under 6,000 (via Census Reporter). Hudson is renowned for its charming historic structures, some dating to the 1700s, and for its impact on the whaling industry. However, it's now referred to as the "downtown of Upstate New York," and with good reason. Despite its rural ambiance, Hudson is anything but boring.

The city has a host of cozy shops that await visitors. Most notably, Hudson is a hotspot for antiques. Heavily mentioned on social media is The Antique Warehouse. Open daily, this massive site primarily sells vintage furniture. For the best that Hudson has to offer, head to Warren Street. There are even more antique stores here, such as Magic Hill — Mercantile and White Whale Limited. In addition, Warren Street features trendy businesses like Clove & Creek, providing homeware and clothing for men and women, and The Quiet Botanist for candles and dried flowers.

All this is only scratching the surface; you'll want to take your time in this area. If you need a break or a pick me up, there are also plenty of cafes on Warren Street. Head to Nolita's Cafe and Gallery for a light lunch and coffee. If you'd rather have a cuppa, there's Verdigris Tea & Chocolate. Of course, shopping is not the only thing that draws visitors to Hudson.