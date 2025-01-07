The World's Largest Film Set Is An Unbelievably Impressive Studio Best Known As 'Morocco's Hollywood'

Atlas Studios is located in Ouarzazate, which is known affectionately as Ouarzawood for the impressive number of blockbusters filmed here. Opened in 1983, the first film to be shot here was "Jewel of the Nile" with Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. Over the years, the studio has created some of the most memorable sets in Hollywood, including the Egyptian temples used in "The Mummy" and the castle walls scaled in "Prince of Persia." The film industry has become a key part of Ouarzazate's burgeoning economy, with many locals finding work as extras and set builders in these big productions.

Visitors can explore the studios for a small fee, payable in cash, accompanied by multilingual tour guides who often conduct tours simultaneously in English, French, and other languages. Quite a few guides have worked as extras and delight in sharing behind-the-scenes stories of their favorite productions. Each set is impressive and some have been repurposed over the years to rebuild new cinematic worlds. Though they may appear ancient relics, the stone walls are plaster and fiberglass. Guests can run their fingers over the hieroglyphics in an Egyptian temple or pose for photos sitting on the throne of Cleopatra. Definitely an Instagram moment!

For an additional fee, you can also explore the impressive medieval castle constructed for the film "Kingdom of Heaven." The tour lasts about 45 minutes, after which guests can wander the grounds. Keep in mind that guides typically expect a tip at the end, so don't forget to bring some extra cash.