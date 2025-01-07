The World's Largest Film Set Is An Unbelievably Impressive Studio Best Known As 'Morocco's Hollywood'
Finding the perfect location to film a blockbuster is no easy task. It requires a vast amount of space for constructing elaborate sets. It also needs to access real-world sites that are versatile enough to stand in for multiple locations. Although Hollywood, California, boasts the world's most iconic studios, they aren't the only ones for film fans to explore. For example, fans of "The Lord of the Rings" films might flock to New Zealand to visit the expansive Middle-earth film set, while "Jurassic Park" enthusiasts head to Hawaii to immerse themselves in the lush jungle landscapes that served as filming locations.
However, nestled in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco lies a film studio that can rival the biggest in the world. Its film sets have transformed into the streets of ancient Rome in "Gladiator," the city of Pentos in "Game of Thrones," and even a military base in "Black Hawk Down." Welcome to Atlas Studios in Ouarzazate. At an estimated 322,000-square-feet, it is a massive, purpose-built movie wonderland for cinephiles to discover.
Posing for photos on Cleopatra's throne in Ouarzazate
Atlas Studios is located in Ouarzazate, which is known affectionately as Ouarzawood for the impressive number of blockbusters filmed here. Opened in 1983, the first film to be shot here was "Jewel of the Nile" with Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. Over the years, the studio has created some of the most memorable sets in Hollywood, including the Egyptian temples used in "The Mummy" and the castle walls scaled in "Prince of Persia." The film industry has become a key part of Ouarzazate's burgeoning economy, with many locals finding work as extras and set builders in these big productions.
Visitors can explore the studios for a small fee, payable in cash, accompanied by multilingual tour guides who often conduct tours simultaneously in English, French, and other languages. Quite a few guides have worked as extras and delight in sharing behind-the-scenes stories of their favorite productions. Each set is impressive and some have been repurposed over the years to rebuild new cinematic worlds. Though they may appear ancient relics, the stone walls are plaster and fiberglass. Guests can run their fingers over the hieroglyphics in an Egyptian temple or pose for photos sitting on the throne of Cleopatra. Definitely an Instagram moment!
For an additional fee, you can also explore the impressive medieval castle constructed for the film "Kingdom of Heaven." The tour lasts about 45 minutes, after which guests can wander the grounds. Keep in mind that guides typically expect a tip at the end, so don't forget to bring some extra cash.
Ouarzazate is the gateway to the Sahara Desert
Ouarzazate, tucked on the southern edge of the Atlas Mountain range, is known for its strategic location as the gateway to the Sahara Desert. It has an international airport, which makes it a good base for exploring the cinematic beauty of UNESCO heritage sites such as the Ksar of Ait-Ben-Haddou or the verdant oases that dot the dunes of the Sahara.
There are plenty of options for lodging. The Oscar Hotel is located within Atlas Studio grounds, originally built for film crews working on set. Dedicated to cinema, the hotel's decor features memorabilia and props from the productions at Atlas Studio. The themed suites are popular with guests and, in the heat of summer, the outdoor pool is perfect for jumping into after a studio tour. The Kasbah Tamsna is another option offering traditional architecture with luxury amenities around a classic riad, a Moroccan garden courtyard. Moroccans are justifiably proud of their culinary heritage and there are plenty of places to sample in Ouarzazate. The Jardin des Aromes, or Garden of Aromas, gets rave reviews for its courtyard interior and modern twist on Moroccan tagines.
Next time you see "The Mummy," "Gladiator," or "Game of Thrones," take a little time to admire the set pieces, and then plan your next trip to where they were all filmed.