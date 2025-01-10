Central America's Largest Lake Hides An 'Oasis Of Peace' Island With Beaches, Rainforests & Volcanoes

In Lake Nicaragua, Central America's largest, the island of Ometepe lives in the perpetual shadow of two twin volcanoes. As an idyllic strip of life in dramatic surroundings, the small isle is a Nicaraguan oasis of peace. Primed for exploration, it encases dense forests, hidden waterfalls, white sand beaches far from the sea, and vast volcanoes. Lake Nicaragua is easy to explore from this island base, and wildlife is abundant, especially because it is the world's only freshwater lake where oceanic creatures thrive.

Accessing an island that feels a world away from reality does require some travel logistics. After navigating the colorfully painted local buses to the small town of San Jorge, hop aboard one of the regular ferries out to Ometepe and spend an hour admiring the sweeping vistas of the lake. Once you've made it onto the island, the absolute best way to get about is to rent a scooter. They're far more flexible on the somewhat ramshackle roads and offer easy access to even the remotest corners of the island.