Central America's Largest Lake Hides An 'Oasis Of Peace' Island With Beaches, Rainforests & Volcanoes
In Lake Nicaragua, Central America's largest, the island of Ometepe lives in the perpetual shadow of two twin volcanoes. As an idyllic strip of life in dramatic surroundings, the small isle is a Nicaraguan oasis of peace. Primed for exploration, it encases dense forests, hidden waterfalls, white sand beaches far from the sea, and vast volcanoes. Lake Nicaragua is easy to explore from this island base, and wildlife is abundant, especially because it is the world's only freshwater lake where oceanic creatures thrive.
Accessing an island that feels a world away from reality does require some travel logistics. After navigating the colorfully painted local buses to the small town of San Jorge, hop aboard one of the regular ferries out to Ometepe and spend an hour admiring the sweeping vistas of the lake. Once you've made it onto the island, the absolute best way to get about is to rent a scooter. They're far more flexible on the somewhat ramshackle roads and offer easy access to even the remotest corners of the island.
Take on an exhilarating excursion in the forests and volcanoes of Ometepe
Cloistered within rainforest thickets, nature lovers can quickly immerse themselves in Ometepe's wild interior. Rent a kayak and set out over the open waters of the Istián River to spy regal egrets and herons wading in the shallows. You can also stand beneath the blustering mists of San Ramon Waterfall or cool off in the natural stone pools at El Ojo de Agua.
Active adventurers have their sights set on the volcanic peaks soaring over the island — the seemingly endless array of active volcanoes makes Nicaragua a dangerous yet thrilling geotourist destination. In Ometepe, Nicaragua's fire-forged pyramids are represented by the Concepción and Maderas volcanoes. Both can be trekked by hardy and determined hikers prepared for the grueling ascent. Concepción is the larger of the two, offering clear views over the vast lake. Meanwhile, Maderas' trail leads upwards through a cloud forest, immersing hikers in the verdant island.
While seeing an active volcano visit is an unforgettable experience, travelers who are not inclined to embark on a challenging trek up the ashen rock should instead hike around the Charco Verde Lagoon. The thick forests of the nature reserve conceal leaping monkeys and tropical birdlife, and the 1.9-mile trail typically takes under an hour.
Relax on the shores of Lake Nicaragua
While Ometepe's lakeside beaches might not compare to the pure white sand stretches of Nicaragua's Caribbean islands or the surfing settlements scattered along the Pacific shore, they are still worth stretching out on. The most developed of its sandy stretches is Playa Santa Domingo. The nearby hotels, restaurants, and bars offer idyllic spots to sit and sip a cocktail once the sky tinges orange. The quieter Punta Jesus Maria is another favorite local spot for watching the sunset each evening, a tranquil outpost away from the more built-up segments of the island.
Playa Mangos attracts smaller crowds than Santo Domingo, as it's a privately owned beach that's easy to access for in-the-know travelers. Belonging to a kayak rental and shorefront restaurant, you can gain access to the sands by ordering anything on the menu. Grab yourself a tropical drink or traditional Nicaraguan snack and watch smoke billow from the spout of Volcan Concepción from beneath the breezy palms.