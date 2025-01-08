A National Scenic Trail In Southeastern America Offers Hikes, Drives, And Unique, Relentless Beauty
Imagine a 444-mile-long route taking you through forests, wetlands, and prairies filled with white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, and many other wonderful species. That is what awaits you at the Natchez Trace Trail, a natural landmark in the United States cruising through Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi. The best part? It's not only a trail for hikers or nature lovers, it's also a highway you can drive on while leisurely enjoying one of America's most underrated scenic routes.
The Natchez Trace Trail and Parkway — part of the ancient Natchez Trace — has existed for 10,000 years. Its history has evolved over the centuries, with the trail first serving as a means of communication for Native American Kaintucks only to then become a major trade route for settlers later on. By 1785, the trail was mostly used by traders and boatmen on their way to the Mississippi River seeking to sell their goods.
Nowadays, it takes around 11 hours to cross the whole Natchez Trace from one end to the other, offering visitors a glimpse of 52,000 acres of natural southern wilderness. For hikers and cyclers, the Natchez Trail Recreation Area and national scenic landmark offer 40 miles of paths and routes waiting to be explored. Adventurous campers are also welcome to stay a night in the many campgrounds at Natchez surrounded by iconic landscapes in America's southern states.
Hiking the Natchez Trail and its different sections
The Natchez Trace Trail — running parallel to the parkway — is certainly a walk through American history and a great opportunity to explore and experience the variety of natural landscapes in the South. The winding trail traverses rich ecosystems going from forests to pastures and croplands where visitors will be able to witness the spectacular seasonal changes in the landscapes. It is also part of the National Park System and the National Trails System.
The scenic trail consists of 60 miles of roads and sections that can be used for hiking or horseback riding. Some of these sections overlap the Old Natchez Trail, like the Highland Rim, a 20-mile hike south of Nashville, the world's number one music destination. This corridor open to horseback riding as well as hiking will take visitors to the War of 1812 Memorial at Milepost 426.3 honoring the brave volunteers who fought during the war.
The Backland Prairie section around Tupelo, Mississippi is another popular hike on the trail. This six-mile route will take hikers to the Old Town Overlook as well as to the Chickasaw Village Site, where they can learn to identify the many plants used by Native Americans. The Yockanookany section of the trail, just north of Jackson, Mississippi, is the longest hike on Natchez spanning 26 miles. It is lined with sites such as the Upper Choctaw Boundary hosting interpretive activities, and the Cypress Swamp among others.
The Natchez Trace Parkway offers a glimpse of southeastern America's diverse natural heritage
Although the aforementioned sections do not allow for biking or camping, the overall trail is equipped with over 50 miles of mountain biking trails with campgrounds such as the Rocky Springs Campground at Milepost 54.8, the Kosciusko Bicycle-only Campground at Milepost 160, or the Jeff Busby Campground at Milepost 193.1, among others. Several of these campgrounds allow for both tents and RVs alike.
Now if you're not up to hiking or biking across the trail, the parkway is the option for you. There are many wonderful destinations to visit while driving on the parkway. Along Mississippi, some iconic spots include Witch Dance, Bynum Mounds, and Line Creek which are historical markers highlighting the Indigenous cultures that inhabited the area. Tennessee and Alabama (the latter being home to one of the longest natural bridges) also have amazing spots worth visiting such as the Birdsong Hollow Double Arch Bridge and the natural springs at Rock Spring.
Another historical site along the road is the Meriwether Lewis Monument, and lastly, a trip through the parkway is also a magical experience for bird lovers. By crossing so many different ecosystems and regions across different states, the highway offers several hotspots for bird watching along Natchez including Rock Spring, Sweetwater Branch, and Chickasaw Village, among others. With so many offerings for visitors, Natchez Trace is truly a treasured national resource worth exploring at least once in a lifetime.