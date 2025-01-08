A National Scenic Trail In Southeastern America Offers Hikes, Drives, And Unique, Relentless Beauty

Imagine a 444-mile-long route taking you through forests, wetlands, and prairies filled with white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, and many other wonderful species. That is what awaits you at the Natchez Trace Trail, a natural landmark in the United States cruising through Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi. The best part? It's not only a trail for hikers or nature lovers, it's also a highway you can drive on while leisurely enjoying one of America's most underrated scenic routes.

The Natchez Trace Trail and Parkway — part of the ancient Natchez Trace — has existed for 10,000 years. Its history has evolved over the centuries, with the trail first serving as a means of communication for Native American Kaintucks only to then become a major trade route for settlers later on. By 1785, the trail was mostly used by traders and boatmen on their way to the Mississippi River seeking to sell their goods.

Nowadays, it takes around 11 hours to cross the whole Natchez Trace from one end to the other, offering visitors a glimpse of 52,000 acres of natural southern wilderness. For hikers and cyclers, the Natchez Trail Recreation Area and national scenic landmark offer 40 miles of paths and routes waiting to be explored. Adventurous campers are also welcome to stay a night in the many campgrounds at Natchez surrounded by iconic landscapes in America's southern states.