Stroll On A Suspension Bridge Between Snow-Capped Peaks In This European Alpine Wonderland
Switzerland, the landlocked Western European nation and chocolate-lovers' paradise, is a sight to behold. Around 70% of the country is covered in mountains, and with its 1,500 natural lakes, glaciers galore, green valleys, and well-preserved forests, Switzerland is a dream come true for both the adventure traveler and the nature enthusiast. The country also boasts a number of romantic destinations for couples, from charming towns to rolling vineyards. But one of Switzerland's main draws is, of course, the Swiss Alps, attracting wintertime sports enthusiasts to its snow-covered slopes.
The Swiss peaks call to travelers, particularly in Les Diablerets. This small, serene village in the heart of the Vaud Alps, situated in the southwest, is surrounded by impossibly high mountains which used to be the stuff of nightmares for the residents. In medieval times, the imposing peaks enclosing the town were believed to be cursed by the devil — hence the name, which is derived from the French word for devil ("le diable").
But nowadays, no devils can be found in this place. The majestic peaks that reach up to the heavens are home to the skiing mecca Glacier 3000, which has year-round snow. Here, skiers and riders of all levels can enjoy a variety of runs, a "snowpark," cross-country skiing trails, and more. Non-skiers can book a mushing experience, where a pack of eager sled dogs pulls you through the snow, or enjoy fine dining with an unbeatable view. But perhaps one of the most thrilling experiences you can have in this magical alpine wonderland is walking across the only suspension bridge in the world linking two mountain summits.
Visiting the Peak Walk by Tissot
Opening in 2014, this pedestrian bridge is called the Peak Walk by Tissot, named after the Swiss watchmaking brand sponsoring it. The steel beauty, hanging 9,700 feet above sea level, is the second-highest in the world, and it connects the lower peak, the View Point, with Scex Rouge (about 16 feet higher). It's narrow, with a width of just 31 inches, and, at 351 feet long, it can be traversed in a little over a minute. But take your time — stop at the View Point platform to snap some out-of-this-world photos of the glorious, 360-degree vista. Standing at a height above the clouds, you'll see the Lake Geneva basin below. Surrounding you will be world-famous Alps peaks, including Mont Blanc (the highest summit in the Alps), Eiger, Jungfrau, Mönch, and the Matterhorn, the breathtaking mountain that travel pro Rick Steves referred to as "the Stonehenge of Switzerland." When you're done admiring the awe-inspiring panorama, head to the newly reopened Restaurant Botta on Scex Rouge for a hot coffee and some tasty onion soup.
A pedestrian ticket includes round-trip access to the cable car, the Ice Express chairlift, the Fun Park (where you can try "sledging"), the Glacier Walk (an easy, hour-long trek to the summit of Les Diablerets), and the Peak Walk by Tissot. At the time of writing, an adult pedestrian ticket is around $100. However, using the SBB (Swiss Federal Railways) public transit system gives you a 50% discount (with selected passes). You just need to show proof of purchase for one of the passes valid for this offer, including the Swiss Travel Pass or SBB Daypass. Discount aside, you should travel using the extensive train network anyway, as it is a convenient and fast way to get around the country.
Planning a trip to Glacier 3000
To get to Switzerland, you can fly into one of three international airports: Basel, Geneva, or Zürich, with Geneva being the closest to Les Diablerets. Several carriers offer direct flights to either Geneva or Zürich from a few U.S. cities including Philadelphia; New York; Chicago; and Washington, D.C. Switzerland is currently part of the Schengen area of Europe, along with 28 other countries. Americans and citizens of many other nations do not require a Schengen Visa, and they can move freely through the 29 countries without passport control for a maximum of 90 days.
Using public transit, you can reach Glacier 3000 by taking the train from the cities of Geneva, Lausanne, Montreux, or Aigle to Les Diablerets, or from Zürich, Bern, Spiez, or Zweisimmen to Gstaad. The GoldenPass Express train connects Interlaken, the famed Swiss resort town filled with adventure sports, with Montreux via Gstaad. This is a picturesque and comfortable journey offering panoramic views of three different regions that can't be missed.
The Peak Walk by Tissot is open year-round (with some closures for maintenance or due to bad weather) from 09:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m or 4:20 p.m., depending on the season. If the wind reaches speeds of more than 50 miles per hour, the bridge will be closed for safety. You should dress warmly, even during the summer, as the high elevation means that the weather conditions may be extreme in all seasons. While the suspension bridge is very safe, it may not be suited for those with severe vertigo, as the wind can be fierce and cause the bridge to move slightly. To find out the weather at the bridge before you go, check out the live webcams on the Glacier 3000 website.