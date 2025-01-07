Stroll On A Suspension Bridge Between Snow-Capped Peaks In This European Alpine Wonderland

Switzerland, the landlocked Western European nation and chocolate-lovers' paradise, is a sight to behold. Around 70% of the country is covered in mountains, and with its 1,500 natural lakes, glaciers galore, green valleys, and well-preserved forests, Switzerland is a dream come true for both the adventure traveler and the nature enthusiast. The country also boasts a number of romantic destinations for couples, from charming towns to rolling vineyards. But one of Switzerland's main draws is, of course, the Swiss Alps, attracting wintertime sports enthusiasts to its snow-covered slopes.

The Swiss peaks call to travelers, particularly in Les Diablerets. This small, serene village in the heart of the Vaud Alps, situated in the southwest, is surrounded by impossibly high mountains which used to be the stuff of nightmares for the residents. In medieval times, the imposing peaks enclosing the town were believed to be cursed by the devil — hence the name, which is derived from the French word for devil ("le diable").

But nowadays, no devils can be found in this place. The majestic peaks that reach up to the heavens are home to the skiing mecca Glacier 3000, which has year-round snow. Here, skiers and riders of all levels can enjoy a variety of runs, a "snowpark," cross-country skiing trails, and more. Non-skiers can book a mushing experience, where a pack of eager sled dogs pulls you through the snow, or enjoy fine dining with an unbeatable view. But perhaps one of the most thrilling experiences you can have in this magical alpine wonderland is walking across the only suspension bridge in the world linking two mountain summits.