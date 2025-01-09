Hidden In Idaho's Cedar Forests Is A Secret And Scenic Natural Waterslide Offering Family Fun
In the forests of remote northern Idaho, a quirky example of a natural "happy accident" can be found, where hikers can joyfully glide down rocks in the blink of an eye. Here, Mother Nature has managed to create a natural waterslide that's off the beaten path but well worth the hike. Be sure to come with a sense of adventure, as this remote destination requires some effort.
Unlike the wildly popular and generally crowded massive rock Slip 'N Slide in North Carolina, the Lionhead natural waterslide near Coolin, Idaho, is a backcountry destination. Visitors will need to don their hiking shoes in order to glide down the granite rocks among the tall spruce and cedar trees of the state's panhandle. While it's no longer a secret destination, the waterslide found along the publicly accessible Lion's Head Creek Trail is a worthwhile trek for hikers who might like a few watery thrills at the end of their journey.
Take a hike through the woods to reach the Lionhead natural waterslide
Close to the Canadian border, a 2-mile hike into the forest will deliver hikers to Lion's Head Creek, which tumbles over a series of waterfalls. Once the water clears the falls, it opens up into a natural slide that runs several hundred feet and offers some refreshing thrills. Reaching the trailhead requires a bit of a drive, and it's about 74 miles from Idaho's largest natural lake surrounded by national forest lands.
The hike is a scenic walk through the tall-tree country of the Idaho Panhandle. The trails can be poorly marked at times, but if hikers follow the path that clearly gets the most traffic, they will eventually arrive at the natural waterslide. There's really no way to avoid getting wet on the hike, and there's no trail around the creek. Hikers should wear footwear that can get wet and easily dry off.
A hidden gem in the Idaho Panhandle
Once you navigate the scenic trail through the woods of the Idaho Panhandle, you'll arrive at the base of a series of small waterfalls. The natural waterslide then stretches out below. While it might be tempting just to sit down and take off, there are a few things to know before the fun begins.
Most sliders employ the use of black plastic trash bags. Either wrapped around the waist or used as makeshift plastic shorts, the bags offer a bit of protection against the granite. They also help sliders go faster down the smooth rocks. At the base of the slide is a modest pool, and smaller riders will likely stop there. However, bigger folks could splash right through the pool and run into a giant boulder. For this reason, thoughtful hikers and sliders have stretched a heavy-duty rope across the creek that you can grab to stop yourself. While it may not add much to the scenic appeal, the rope is a necessity for safety's sake.
There's a lot to see in northern Idaho, with everything from towns where visitors can hit the beach and the ski slopes in the same day to the tall-tree country of the Panhandle. However, the Lionhead natural waterslide is a unique attraction for adventurers and thrill-seekers alike.