Hidden In Idaho's Cedar Forests Is A Secret And Scenic Natural Waterslide Offering Family Fun

Once you navigate the scenic trail through the woods of the Idaho Panhandle, you'll arrive at the base of a series of small waterfalls. The natural waterslide then stretches out below. While it might be tempting just to sit down and take off, there are a few things to know before the fun begins.

Most sliders employ the use of black plastic trash bags. Either wrapped around the waist or used as makeshift plastic shorts, the bags offer a bit of protection against the granite. They also help sliders go faster down the smooth rocks. At the base of the slide is a modest pool, and smaller riders will likely stop there. However, bigger folks could splash right through the pool and run into a giant boulder. For this reason, thoughtful hikers and sliders have stretched a heavy-duty rope across the creek that you can grab to stop yourself. While it may not add much to the scenic appeal, the rope is a necessity for safety's sake.

There's a lot to see in northern Idaho, with everything from towns where visitors can hit the beach and the ski slopes in the same day to the tall-tree country of the Panhandle. However, the Lionhead natural waterslide is a unique attraction for adventurers and thrill-seekers alike.