One Of Vermont's Oldest Towns Is An Artsy Escape With A Walkable Downtown Full Of Shops And Charm

With its iconic rolling hills, covered bridges, and vibrant foliage, Vermont offers visitors countless opportunities to enjoy the outdoors, indulge in culinary delights, and experience New England charm. Among the top activities for a Vermont fall getaway are hiking through fiery-colored trails, visiting historic towns, and exploring art and culture. While mountain-circled Burlington is Vermont's largest city, the biggest town in Southern Vermont is Bennington, a New England gem speckled with covered bridges, wildflowers, and vintage shops.

Bennington has long been a source of inspiration for artists and writers. Shirley Jackson wrote her classic short story "The Lottery" while living in Bennington. Donna Tartt studied at Bennington College, which inspired her novel "The Secret History." A painting by the renowned artist Grandma Moses named "Bennington" captures the town's grey stone architecture. But Bennington's culture isn't just a thing of nostalgia: Today, Bennington's arts scene thrives with free concerts, theater performances, and an annual sculpture show that adds contemporary flair to this historic town.

What makes Bennington so special? Perhaps it's the perfect mix of natural beauty, rich history, and modern culture. From its serene lake and wildflower trails to its Revolutionary War ties, Bennington offers amazing recreational and historical activities in addition to its versatile cultural events. Add in opportunities for picking your own blueberries or hunting for antiques, and it's clear why this charming Vermont town continues to captivate visitors.