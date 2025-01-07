Florence, Italy's 'Wasp' Problem You're Sure To Notice On A Trip, According To Rick Steves
Florence, Italy, is a place of incredible beauty. It's the most walkable city in the world, full of historical buildings, art, and culture. However, as you're strolling between Florence's best attractions like the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore, the Palazzo Vecchio, and the Uffizi Gallery, you may notice Italy's "wasp" problem. We're not talking about the flying insects that deliver a painful sting. In Italian, the word "wasp" translates to "vespa," and that's also the name of those scooters you see all over Italy, particularly in Florence. Travel pro Rick Steves explains on his website, "Florentine streets swarm with pesky Vespas: frail-looking motorscooters with small wheels, a flat floorboard big enough to rest your feet side by side, tall windshield, and a black seat long enough for two." These vehicles gained popularity in Italy after World War II, and, Steves says, "Anyone could afford one. Anyone could drive one. The signature photo of Italy in the 1950's, symbolizing the birth of a modern and prosperous Italy, is a suburban family of four packed onto their Vespa, taking a picnic basket to the beach." They're an inexpensive way to travel, and they certainly make parking easier, particularly along narrow streets or in places where cars may not be allowed.
Florence has restricted traffic zones (ZTL) in the city center, meaning only residents, taxis, and buses can drive there, but that doesn't apply to Vespas. Though they can't enter pedestrian-only areas, they can drive in ZTL zones. If you're not used to Vespas everywhere, you may not be looking for them, and they move pretty fast. If you're not careful when walking around the city, accidents and near-collisions can happen.
All about Vespas in Florence, Italy
There is sort of a romantic feel that goes along with a Vespa. In fact, you may recognize the iconic scooters from films like "Roman Holiday," "The Talented Mr. Ripley," or even as the dream of the characters Luca and Alberto in the 2021 Pixar film "Luca." Of course, there is a difference between watching those films and trying to dodge actual scooters as you cross the street in Florence. It's important to keep an eye out for them as you traverse the city, even in areas where there are no cars.
That said, if you can't beat 'em, you may want to join 'em. Though Rick Steves recommends renting a car in the Tuscany area, which includes Florence, renting a Vespa is another option that will allow you more freedom in terms of parking. To do so, you'll need your regular driver's license as well as an International Driving Permit (IDP), which you can get from AAA if you're 18 or older. (Note that Italians can drive Vespas around when they're younger than that.) However, it's worth renting one at home first, as you may be required to have some experience beforehand. It will also help you get used to them before you set out in an unfamiliar area. It's a good idea to stick to Italy's less-crowded neighborhoods, and you should also study Italian traffic signs before your trip. You can even find some Vespa tours around Italy to join. In addition, you must wear a helmet, and try to avoid clothing with loose fabric that could potentially get caught and unstable shoes like flip-flops. Remember, a Vespa isn't a bicycle, and it can go fast. Safety first.