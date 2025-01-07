Florence, Italy's 'Wasp' Problem You're Sure To Notice On A Trip, According To Rick Steves

Florence, Italy, is a place of incredible beauty. It's the most walkable city in the world, full of historical buildings, art, and culture. However, as you're strolling between Florence's best attractions like the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore, the Palazzo Vecchio, and the Uffizi Gallery, you may notice Italy's "wasp" problem. We're not talking about the flying insects that deliver a painful sting. In Italian, the word "wasp" translates to "vespa," and that's also the name of those scooters you see all over Italy, particularly in Florence. Travel pro Rick Steves explains on his website, "Florentine streets swarm with pesky Vespas: frail-looking motorscooters with small wheels, a flat floorboard big enough to rest your feet side by side, tall windshield, and a black seat long enough for two." These vehicles gained popularity in Italy after World War II, and, Steves says, "Anyone could afford one. Anyone could drive one. The signature photo of Italy in the 1950's, symbolizing the birth of a modern and prosperous Italy, is a suburban family of four packed onto their Vespa, taking a picnic basket to the beach." They're an inexpensive way to travel, and they certainly make parking easier, particularly along narrow streets or in places where cars may not be allowed.

Florence has restricted traffic zones (ZTL) in the city center, meaning only residents, taxis, and buses can drive there, but that doesn't apply to Vespas. Though they can't enter pedestrian-only areas, they can drive in ZTL zones. If you're not used to Vespas everywhere, you may not be looking for them, and they move pretty fast. If you're not careful when walking around the city, accidents and near-collisions can happen.