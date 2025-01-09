An Underrated Idaho City Exudes 'Wild West' Energy With Hot Springs, Unique Shops, And Tasty Food

Buried in the evergreens of Boise National Forest, the wood-paneled walls of Idaho City have slowly succumbed to the passage of time. There are no longer swaggering gunslingers falling from the doors of the rusted old saloons, no more optimistic fortune-seekers arriving to sift gold from the bed of a river. The town's glory days as one of the first of Idaho's boomtowns are long since lost, and the town was entirely tied to the great gold-mining rush that ran through the Boise Basin in the 19th century. The mini mountainous metropolis was home to 30,000 to 40,000 inhabitants at the start of the 1860s according to Britannica. That number dropped to just 1,000 by 1869. Abandoned by thousands of miners and deformed by fire and decay, the city sat for a century as a relic of bygone riches. Today, the city has regained its vitality, though not its population. (Current census statistics place it at fewer than 500 people.) By preserving its historic buildings and keeping their Western vibe, Idaho City has become a timeless beauty reminiscent of the Wild West days gone by.

Less than an hour from the underrated city of Boise, Idaho City is straightforward for travelers to access (as long as they have a car). The two cities are connected by the picturesque Ponderosa Pine Scenic Byway, a road that winds around the Sawtooth Foothills and is flanked by dense green forest. Boise itself is connected via direct flights to 27 different U.S. destinations, with planes landing daily at Boise Airport.