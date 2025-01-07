The World's Only Naturist Golf Course Offers A Very Unique Experience On Europe's Atlantic Coast
Located along the Atlantic coastline in southwestern France, La Jenny is a golf course unlike any other. Set within the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, this naturist destination is surrounded by serene pine forests and the rhythmic crash of ocean waves. About a two-hour drive from Cognac, an underrated French wine region with old-world charm, the La Jenny naturist resort offers visitors the chance to connect with nature in a way few other places can.
What sets La Jenny apart is that it is the world's only naturist golf course, where nudity isn't just accepted — it's required (weather permitting). The course is part of the larger La Jenny naturist village, a haven for those seeking freedom and relaxation in a respectful, community-focused setting. Since its opening in 1993, the golf course has become a unique centerpiece for the village, attracting golfers and curious travelers alike who are drawn to its distinctive blend of sport and the principles of naturism. And yes, you can finally work on your tan while perfecting your swing.
Playing golf the naturist way
Reaching La Jenny is an adventure in itself. It's located about an hour drive from Bordeaux, France, in Le Porge, though you may want to avoid flying into the Bordeaux-Mérignac Airport due to its poor reputation. It's also possible to get to La Jenny from Paris by trains, taking around six hours. Once at La Jenny, golfers are greeted by a 6-hole course that accommodates both beginners and experienced players. Its design includes three par 3 holes (shorter and great for precision) and three par 4 holes (longer and ideal for powerful shots). The course operates from May through September, with a clubhouse where visitors can rent equipment such as balls, tees, and gloves.
Naturist golfing has its own set of rules and etiquette. The goal is to foster a communal and respectful atmosphere. As one TripAdvisor user said, "There is a lot of respect for each other and you can be nude all day long." The resort's Naturist Charter emphasizes that nudity is a rule, not an option. But to ensure this environment remains welcoming, it also prohibits sexual behavior, erotic accessories, and photography.
Golfers can take lessons here, whether individually or in groups, ranging from 30 minutes to five hours. After a round, the clubhouse provides a cozy retreat, offering European beers, wines, and delicious food pairings like local cheese dishes. Its inviting terrace overlooks the green, making it the perfect spot to unwind and connect with fellow golfers.
What else to explore at La Jenny
La Jenny offers much more than just golf. The village features wooden chalets dispersed throughout the pine forest, with almost 30 different styles to choose from. These range from compact models for solo or couple travelers to spacious family-sized accommodations. Just a short walk away is the resort's pristine naturist beach, where nudity is also mandatory. Here, guests can soak up the sun, swim, and even try surfing or bodyboarding — all while enjoying the unparalleled freedom of nude bathing.
Activities abound within the naturist village. Guests can enjoy yoga, Pilates, pétanque (a traditional Provençal game), and archery, among other pursuits. As the sun sets, the village transforms into a lively mecca of music and dance, complete with live performances and a bustling dance floor. For everyday conveniences, the village hosts a supermarket stocked daily with fresh bread, a full-service restaurant, and a boutique offering locally crafted goods. If you're a foodie, take a day trip to Bordeaux to try its oldest boulangerie that preserves delicious traditions. Whether on the greens or exploring the vibrant village, La Jenny promises a liberating escape from the ordinary. Just remember: It's not the place to overthink your wardrobe choices — you'll be leaving them behind.