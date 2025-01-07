Reaching La Jenny is an adventure in itself. It's located about an hour drive from Bordeaux, France, in Le Porge, though you may want to avoid flying into the Bordeaux-Mérignac Airport due to its poor reputation. It's also possible to get to La Jenny from Paris by trains, taking around six hours. Once at La Jenny, golfers are greeted by a 6-hole course that accommodates both beginners and experienced players. Its design includes three par 3 holes (shorter and great for precision) and three par 4 holes (longer and ideal for powerful shots). The course operates from May through September, with a clubhouse where visitors can rent equipment such as balls, tees, and gloves.

Naturist golfing has its own set of rules and etiquette. The goal is to foster a communal and respectful atmosphere. As one TripAdvisor user said, "There is a lot of respect for each other and you can be nude all day long." The resort's Naturist Charter emphasizes that nudity is a rule, not an option. But to ensure this environment remains welcoming, it also prohibits sexual behavior, erotic accessories, and photography.

Golfers can take lessons here, whether individually or in groups, ranging from 30 minutes to five hours. After a round, the clubhouse provides a cozy retreat, offering European beers, wines, and delicious food pairings like local cheese dishes. Its inviting terrace overlooks the green, making it the perfect spot to unwind and connect with fellow golfers.