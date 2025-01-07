The World's Largest Natural Arch Is A Secret Stone Landmark Towering Over A River In China

In southern China's lush Guangxi Province, a hidden gem towers over the serene Buliu River. Its scale is awe-inspiring, and its presence is a marvel of nature — yet, for years, it remained virtually unknown outside the local region. In 2009, Jay Wilbur, a founder of the Natural Arch and Bridge Society (NABS), spotted what seemed to be an immense structure on Google Earth. With little documentation to rely on, he and fellow adventurers set out to investigate. Their 2010 expedition confirmed what satellite images hinted at: this was no ordinary rock formation. The Xianren Bridge, also known as the Fairy Bridge, spans roughly 400 feet, making it the largest natural arch on Earth.

The Xianren Bridge is a natural masterpiece. The limestone arch gracefully bows over the Buliu River, creating a 230-foot high opening. This geological marvel is tucked away in rugged terrain, accessible by a raft journey down the river. China offers plenty of other convenient attractions, from bustling cities to the world's largest indoor amusement park with a rainforest. Those willing to venture off the beaten path will be rewarded with breathtaking scenery, such as the Hallelujah Mountains in a national park that inspired Avatar and, of course, the Xianren Bridge, which proves that Mother Earth really is a sculptor.