The Foothills Of Georgia's Appalachians Have An Award-Winning Garden Resort With Shops, Food, And Beauty

Georgia offers travelers a world of intriguing experiences. While spots like Atlanta, the artsy college town of Athens, and Savannah's charming Paris Market get a lot of well-earned attention, they're not the only places worth visiting in the Peach State. In fact, less than 25 miles from the Alabama-Georgia border, nature-loving sightseers can discover the vibrant vacation destination of Callaway Gardens.

Officially known as Callaway Resort & Gardens, this verdant paradise encompasses 2,500 acres of gardens, golf courses, hiking trails, lakes, cycling paths, shops, restaurants, and so much more. Located at the southern end of the Appalachian foothills, Callaway Gardens has been operating since 1952. Since then, this Georgia landmark has grown to welcome hundreds of thousands of annual visitors who delight in exploring Callaway's lush gardens and staying in the cozy on-site cottages.

While best enjoyed when spring flowers begin blooming, Callaway Gardens attracts guests year-round with events like the incredible wintertime "Fantasy In Lights" spectacular and "Pumpkins At Callaway" in the fall. No matter when you make your Callaway getaway, experience it to the fullest with this guide to the resort's best activities and attractions.