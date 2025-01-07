The Foothills Of Georgia's Appalachians Have An Award-Winning Garden Resort With Shops, Food, And Beauty
Georgia offers travelers a world of intriguing experiences. While spots like Atlanta, the artsy college town of Athens, and Savannah's charming Paris Market get a lot of well-earned attention, they're not the only places worth visiting in the Peach State. In fact, less than 25 miles from the Alabama-Georgia border, nature-loving sightseers can discover the vibrant vacation destination of Callaway Gardens.
Officially known as Callaway Resort & Gardens, this verdant paradise encompasses 2,500 acres of gardens, golf courses, hiking trails, lakes, cycling paths, shops, restaurants, and so much more. Located at the southern end of the Appalachian foothills, Callaway Gardens has been operating since 1952. Since then, this Georgia landmark has grown to welcome hundreds of thousands of annual visitors who delight in exploring Callaway's lush gardens and staying in the cozy on-site cottages.
While best enjoyed when spring flowers begin blooming, Callaway Gardens attracts guests year-round with events like the incredible wintertime "Fantasy In Lights" spectacular and "Pumpkins At Callaway" in the fall. No matter when you make your Callaway getaway, experience it to the fullest with this guide to the resort's best activities and attractions.
What to expect when visiting Callaway Resort & Gardens
From cottages and villas to flowers and woodlands, Callaway Resort & Gardens treats travelers to an impressive blend of relaxing vacation amenities and stunning sightseeing spots. When choosing where to stay during a Callaway trip, visitors can decide between rooms at the Lodge, charming cottages, and roomy villas. The Lodge offers award-winning guest rooms with balconies overlooking the property's lush landscapes, while the cottages and villas provide families and other groups with plenty of space to lounge and unwind. The resort also includes a spa where guests can schedule massages, salt room sessions, facials, manicures, and other treatments. While spa services are a separate charge, all resort stays include admission to the gardens. After enjoying the spa, indulge in some retail therapy at the Spa Boutique or the Callaway Gardens Country Store. When it's time for a meal, swing by Callaway's Country Kitchen for Southern staples like chicken pot pie or Cason's Tap Room for burgers and beer.
Open to guests staying on the property and visitors passing through for a day, the Callaway Gardens include the Azalea Bowl, Overlook Azalea Garden, Thornhill Hydrangea Garden, and Meadowlark Garden. With over 700 azalea varieties and more than 4,000 individual plants, Callaway is home to one of the world's largest azalea gardens. The Meadowlark Garden also earns international acclaim for having "one of the world's top 25 displays of Asian and American Holly," according to the Callaway Gardens website. Within Meadowlark Garden, visitors will also find the Thornhill Hydrangea Garden, where blue, white, and pink flowers bloom between May and September.
The best things to do in Callaway Gardens
In addition to exploring acres of beautiful gardens, Callaway visitors can also try tons of other fun activities. Start with a trip to the Discovery Center, where interactive exhibits, art displays, and an auditorium help visitors learn more about Callaway Gardens' natural wonders. Next, peruse the Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center. As "one of North America's largest tropical butterfly conservatories," the Center showcases over 1,000 fluttery critters and teaches guests about them during presentations like "Butterfly 101." After learning about Callaway Gardens' plants and animals, see them in their natural habitats during a walk along the surrounding trails. On top of several walking paths, the resort also features the Discovery Bike Trail for cycling fans. Travelers who prefer scenic drives can explore the grounds in a Callaway Cruiser instead.
When you're ready for more fun, visit Callaway's Treetop Adventure Ziplines to navigate obstacle courses and cruise along zip lines suspended 70 feet above ground. After that, check out one of the resort's best family-friendly destinations at the putt-putt golf course near Robin Lake Beach. Speaking of waterfront activities, Callaway Gardens' Aqua Island invites summer-season visitors to splash around on floating inflatables that kids will love. For more kayaking and fishing, resort guests can also visit the on-site boathouse.
Before ending your Callaway Gardens getaway, make one last sightseeing stop at the Ida Cason Callaway Memorial Chapel. A Gothic-style tribute from resort founder Cason Callaway to his mother, the chapel features colorful stained-glass windows and a fascinating custom pipe organ.