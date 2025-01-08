'Vintage Los Angeles' Is Personified At Hollywood's Oldest Italian Restaurant Full Of Tasty Nostalgia
Step aside film buffs. Beyond the flashing lights, Hollywood is a must-visit destination for foodies. The neighborhood is home to long-standing institutions like the Musso & Frank Grill, a timeless tasty gem and, notably, Miceli's, Hollywood's oldest Italian restaurant. Located off Hollywood Boulevard on North Las Palmas Avenue, it was founded in 1949 by World War II veteran Carmen Miceli. The eatery serves delectable entrees, such as lasagna, spaghetti, pizza, as well as an array of seafood and chicken pasta dishes. However, what truly makes Miceli's stand out is its ability to transport guests to a bygone era. As the popular Facebook page Vintage Los Angeles put it, "Miceli's is Vintage Los Angeles personified."
Miceli's features a dark brick interior, stained glass windows, and chandeliers with old Chianti wine bottles hanging throughout. Furthermore, Miceli's gorgeous intricate booths are relics. They originally belonged to Pig 'n Whistle, an iconic Hollywood establishment that opened in 1927 and shuttered in 1952. Likewise, the tables are blanketed with vintage-style red checkered tablecloths. Simply put, dining at Miceli's is like being plunged into the past.
In 2019, Frank Miceli, Carmen's son, told Discover Hollywood Magazine,"90% of this restaurant has looked like this since 1962." Apart from the decor and the furnishings, the nostalgia is amplified by live piano music and performances from Miceli's employees. A meal with a show — what's more classic than that? Undeniably, Miceli's has left its mark on Tinseltown.
Miceli's is steeped in Hollywood lore
When you dine at Miceli's, you're following in the footsteps of Hollywood legends like Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn Monroe, and many others. The eatery is also a star in its own right and can be seen in films like "Knocked Up," "The Terminator," as well as an episode of the series "Dexter." If you're a fan of "I Love Lucy," here's an interesting bit of trivia. Miceli's is also reportedly the first pizzeria in Hollywood, and Lucille Ball turned to the restaurant to master tossing pizza dough for a 1956 episode of her renowned TV show.
Speaking to ABC7 in 2019, Frank Miceli said that Ball acquired this skill at the now-defunct Miceli's in Beverly Hills. But things weren't always so rosy. In an interview with LA Weekly, Carmen Miceli's other son, Joe Miceli, stated that the restaurant had a close run-in with the mob in 1951, more specifically with Angelo Marino from the San Jose crime family. Marino was the head of the California Cheese Company, a supplier for Miceli's.
Joe told the publication that Miceli's struggled to pay the California Cheese Company, ultimately leading to a confrontation between Carmen and Marino at the restaurant. Joe explained, "He goes up to Angelo Marino face to face and says 'You want your money? You bust up this place and you'll never get your money. The only way you'll get your money is if I stay in business.'" That they did, even after Carmen died in 2015, and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 threatened to shut them down forever.
What to know before you go to Miceli's in Hollywood, California
If you need suggestions for what to indulge when you visit Miceli's, Yelp has you covered. Frequently mentioned is the lasagna, with one five-star review stating, "Ordered lasagna and it was among the best I've ever had. Sauce was rich and not too sweet." Other favored dishes on the platform include the chicken marsala, made with mushrooms and marsala wine, and shrimp scampi. Keep in mind that reviewers on Tripadvisor say that portions are generous and can easily be shared, a bonus if you're dining with a large group. To finish your meal, opt for an espresso and a dessert like a cannoli .
There's plenty to do before or after dining at Miceli's, especially if you're a first-time visitor to the area. The eatery is around the corner from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Feeling uncomfortably full? Stroll Hollywood Boulevard and find the names of your favorite celebrities. Or, head to one of Hollywood's many kitschy attractions, such as Ripley's Believe It or Not!. Alternatively, you could catch a film at the one and only TCL Chinese Theatre. Both and more are under a 10-minute walk from Miceli's.
At the time of this writing, Miceli's is open daily at 11:30 a.m. Reservations can be made on Yelp, where users say that a paid parking lot is available. Take note that this is not the only Miceli's in Los Angeles. Their other location can be found on Cahuenga Boulevard, less than a mile away from Universal Studios Hollywood. For more historical eateries in Los Angeles, read about the iconic 24-hour deli with midnight celebrity sightings and the mouth-watering steakhouse George Clooney named his production company after.