'Vintage Los Angeles' Is Personified At Hollywood's Oldest Italian Restaurant Full Of Tasty Nostalgia

Step aside film buffs. Beyond the flashing lights, Hollywood is a must-visit destination for foodies. The neighborhood is home to long-standing institutions like the Musso & Frank Grill, a timeless tasty gem and, notably, Miceli's, Hollywood's oldest Italian restaurant. Located off Hollywood Boulevard on North Las Palmas Avenue, it was founded in 1949 by World War II veteran Carmen Miceli. The eatery serves delectable entrees, such as lasagna, spaghetti, pizza, as well as an array of seafood and chicken pasta dishes. However, what truly makes Miceli's stand out is its ability to transport guests to a bygone era. As the popular Facebook page Vintage Los Angeles put it, "Miceli's is Vintage Los Angeles personified."

Miceli's features a dark brick interior, stained glass windows, and chandeliers with old Chianti wine bottles hanging throughout. Furthermore, Miceli's gorgeous intricate booths are relics. They originally belonged to Pig 'n Whistle, an iconic Hollywood establishment that opened in 1927 and shuttered in 1952. Likewise, the tables are blanketed with vintage-style red checkered tablecloths. Simply put, dining at Miceli's is like being plunged into the past.

In 2019, Frank Miceli, Carmen's son, told Discover Hollywood Magazine,"90% of this restaurant has looked like this since 1962." Apart from the decor and the furnishings, the nostalgia is amplified by live piano music and performances from Miceli's employees. A meal with a show — what's more classic than that? Undeniably, Miceli's has left its mark on Tinseltown.