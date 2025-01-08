One Of Europe's Most Underrated Cities Is Affordable, Uncrowded, And Offers Authentic Experiences
Slovakia is often overlooked as a travel destination, overshadowed by its more popular neighbors like Austria and the Czech Republic. However, if the country's rising tourism numbers are any indication, travelers are quickly realizing how much the Eastern European country offers, from access to the lofty and jagged Tatra mountains (one of the region's best hiking and skiing destinations) to the country's historic cities dotted with architecture from various historical periods. While the capital city of Bratislava is quite famous, Slovakia's second-largest city, Košice, is an actual hidden gem.
Košice is located in Eastern Slovakia and encompasses a rich local culture built up over centuries, as the city was ruled by various dynasties. Košice became the first European city to have its own coat of arms in the 14th century, which is a testament to its importance within Europe during the Middle Ages. Košice was also named the European Capital of Culture for the year 2013.
Much like Vilnius, Lithuania (a European city that's an underrated gem full of history and hikes), Košice has lots to do while still being affordable and easy to explore on a short trip. The city's main street was a bustling town square in the Middle Ages, and a few adjoining streets are pedestrian zones crammed with historical sights. Take a break from exploring the multiple cathedrals, castles, and museums and soak in some nature at nearby mountains and national parks. You can also immerse yourself in Košice's eclectic culture at a local café or a performance at the imposing State Theater.
Explore Košice's rich history from the Middle Ages
Because of its strategic location on routes connecting the Baltic and Mediterranean seas, Košice has been an important city under various powers throughout its long history. By far, Košice's most imposing building is the 16th-century St. Elisabeth Cathedral. You could visit it just to boast that you've seen Slovakia's largest cathedral and Europe's easternmost Gothic church, but the building's intricate architecture is incredible. Stunning both inside and out, the cathedral houses an eclectic art collection.
Hlavná Street, on which St. Elisabeth's Cathedral is located, is Košice's main pedestrian walkway. Along it, you will find other historical sights, including the State Theater, St. Michael's Chapel, and the ornate 46-foot-tall Plague Pillar, which was erected in the 18th century to mark the end of the epidemic. The nearby Mikluš prison and Rodošto bastion have interesting exhibits from the city's military history, and the East Slovak museum offers a comprehensive detailing of Slovakian history and culture. The expansive site is best explored using Rick Steves' top tips on getting the most out of museum visits in Europe. The imposing Spiš castle, one of the largest in Europe and a UNESCO World Heritage site, is also about an hour's drive from Košice.
Planning a trip to Košice
Košice is well-connected with most European destinations and can be explored in a few days, making the Slovakian city easy to work into most itineraries. If you stay in the center, most sights are within walking distance. While this is a budget-friendly city, solo travelers can use Rick Steves' travel tips to find the best value for lodging when looking for accommodation. There are plenty of cafés and eateries for when you need a break from sightseeing. Sample the local fare, including the national dish, bryndzové halušky, which consists of potato dumplings and creamy sheep cheese. While the country's cuisine features quite a bit of meat and dairy common in the region, it's relatively easy to get vegan and vegetarian options in Košice.
Košice's Singing Fountain is one of the best places in the city to spend a leisurely afternoon or evening. The fountain plays music and also synchronizes with the deep tolling bells of the Košice carillon. The nearby State Theater, housed in an 18th-century Renaissance building, has an impressive roster of plays, operas, and ballet performances.
While summer is a popular time for visiting European destinations, one of the best ways to experience genuine "everyday life" in Europe is to visit during non-peak tourist seasons. Košice transforms into a winter wonderland during the cold months, and the old city center is perfect for travelers who want to enjoy the holiday spirit, with its 50-foot Christmas tree all through December.