One Of Europe's Most Underrated Cities Is Affordable, Uncrowded, And Offers Authentic Experiences

Slovakia is often overlooked as a travel destination, overshadowed by its more popular neighbors like Austria and the Czech Republic. However, if the country's rising tourism numbers are any indication, travelers are quickly realizing how much the Eastern European country offers, from access to the lofty and jagged Tatra mountains (one of the region's best hiking and skiing destinations) to the country's historic cities dotted with architecture from various historical periods. While the capital city of Bratislava is quite famous, Slovakia's second-largest city, Košice, is an actual hidden gem.

Košice is located in Eastern Slovakia and encompasses a rich local culture built up over centuries, as the city was ruled by various dynasties. Košice became the first European city to have its own coat of arms in the 14th century, which is a testament to its importance within Europe during the Middle Ages. Košice was also named the European Capital of Culture for the year 2013.

Much like Vilnius, Lithuania (a European city that's an underrated gem full of history and hikes), Košice has lots to do while still being affordable and easy to explore on a short trip. The city's main street was a bustling town square in the Middle Ages, and a few adjoining streets are pedestrian zones crammed with historical sights. Take a break from exploring the multiple cathedrals, castles, and museums and soak in some nature at nearby mountains and national parks. You can also immerse yourself in Košice's eclectic culture at a local café or a performance at the imposing State Theater.