The Heart Of Coachella Valley Holds A California Desert Oasis With World-Class Resorts And The Finest Spas

From mountain peaks to desert valleys, from canyons to sandy beaches, California has something for every type of visitor to explore. As its southern half boasts the mildest temperatures in the state, you can explore Southern California's best experiences year-round. This includes Coachella Valley. In the heart of the valley lies the desert oasis of Rancho Mirage, with world-class resorts and the finest spas.

You'll find Rancho Mirage in California's Sonoran Desert, with the foothills of the Santa Rosa Mountains to the south, between Palm Springs and Palm Desert. It's one of nine cities in Coachella Valley and was founded in 1973. Though it's home to fewer than 20,000 full-time residents, Rancho Mirage easily surpasses that number when you include part-time residents. Given its ideal location just 110 miles from both Los Angeles and San Diego, it's easy to get to via major freeways and the Palm Springs International Airport.

Rancho Mirage's 25 square miles have been known as a celebrity haven over the years. Famous residents have included Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball, and former President Gerald Ford. It's earned the nicknames "Playground of the Presidents" and "Golf Capital of the World," as it has both attracted U.S. presidents over the years (in addition to the Fords) and hosted major golf and tennis tournaments including the Ryder Cup and LPGA Tour.