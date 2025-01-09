Kentucky Has Its Own Stonehenge And It's A Unique And Affordable Alternative To The Real Deal

When it comes to historic landmarks, Stonehenge is probably in the Top 5 worldwide. The enigmatic stones have captured visitors' imaginations for centuries, giving us a rare and cryptic glimpse into what ancient life was like in the British Isles. But what if you want to see Stonehenge but don't want to travel overseas? Or, what if you heard that it's actually one of the most disappointing tourist attractions in the world and think it's overrated? Well, if you're in the Southeastern United States, you're in luck.

A quick trip to Kentucky will allow you to see the glory of Stonehenge but without the crowds, gloomy weather, or expensive plane tickets. Nestled in the heart of the state (next to the impressive national park that is Mammoth Caves), Kentucky's Stonehenge is not quite as impressive as its Celtic counterpart (as far as size, at least). However, the price is right (free) and the surrounding area is perfect if you enjoy the great outdoors and want to avoid crowds as much as possible.

So, pack up your bags, get your camera ready, and let's dive into the world of Kentucky's own Stonehenge monument in Munfordville.