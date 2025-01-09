Kentucky Has Its Own Stonehenge And It's A Unique And Affordable Alternative To The Real Deal
When it comes to historic landmarks, Stonehenge is probably in the Top 5 worldwide. The enigmatic stones have captured visitors' imaginations for centuries, giving us a rare and cryptic glimpse into what ancient life was like in the British Isles. But what if you want to see Stonehenge but don't want to travel overseas? Or, what if you heard that it's actually one of the most disappointing tourist attractions in the world and think it's overrated? Well, if you're in the Southeastern United States, you're in luck.
A quick trip to Kentucky will allow you to see the glory of Stonehenge but without the crowds, gloomy weather, or expensive plane tickets. Nestled in the heart of the state (next to the impressive national park that is Mammoth Caves), Kentucky's Stonehenge is not quite as impressive as its Celtic counterpart (as far as size, at least). However, the price is right (free) and the surrounding area is perfect if you enjoy the great outdoors and want to avoid crowds as much as possible.
So, pack up your bags, get your camera ready, and let's dive into the world of Kentucky's own Stonehenge monument in Munfordville.
The story behind Kentucky's Stonehenge monument
While the origins of the real Stonehenge are a mystery, that's not the case for Kentucky's smaller, albeit still impressive, counterpart. It all began with a local man named Chester Fryer (who passed away in 2022). According to his family, Fryer was a history buff and fascinated by Stonehenge, so he decided to create a replica in his own backyard.
The project began in 2000, with Fryer looking for large sandstone rocks that could imitate those from across the pond. Because finding rocks of this size and moving them to a single location is hard, the entire process took him five years to complete. Kentucky's Stonehenge was finished in 2005 and has been captivating visitors ever since. Although it was built on private property, Fryer openly allowed travelers to come and marvel at his creation. Over the years, it has become quite the landmark for locals, serving as the backdrop for events, marathons, and car shows.
But Fryer didn't just stop with Stonehenge. He also built other rock-centric pieces, including Earth Mysteries, the Garden of Gethsemane, Rock Gardens, and a Rock Park. All of these attractions are in the same place, and visitors can wander through at their leisure. Admission is free.
How to incorporate Stonehenge into your next Kentucky vacation
Looking at the map, Stonehenge in Munfordville isn't exactly close to any other major cities. So, depending on where you come from, you'll probably have to travel quite a way to get a glimpse of this man-made wonder. Along the way, you may pass through one of the best cities for a budget family-friendly getaway, Bowling Green. Or, if you're coming from the North, the best bet is to come down from Louisville. Overall, the Stonehenge experience can take about an hour or less.
The town of Munfordville is small (around 1,700 people), but it does have a few attractions beyond Stonehenge and the other rock art installations of Chester Fryer. First, there's the Hart County History Museum, where you can learn more about Munfordville's role during the Civil War. If you want a more up-close experience, you can head south of town and see the site of the Battle for the Bridge.
Munfordville also has the Green River Park and Arboretum. If you want to travel along the river, you can rent a canoe or kayak. You can even take it all the way to Mammoth Caves if you want the ultimate outdoor experience. Alternatively, the park has a playground, sports courts, and a disc golf course.