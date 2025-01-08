Cats Outnumber People On Japan's Beautiful Beachy Island Perfect For A Day Trip

When seeking authentic experiences in Japan's most gorgeous cities, you sometimes have to venture off the beaten path. One such place is an island where the feline population outnumbers the few human residents who call it home. Located off the coast of Ehime Prefecture in Shikoku, you'll find Aoshima, one of Japan's famous dozen or so "cat islands."

Originally a fishing village, the human population has dwindled as residents have moved to cities on the mainland. In the 1960s, the population was nearly 700; today, just a handful of residents remain to care for the semi-feral cats. If cat-spotting is your favorite activity, you might want to visit soon. Some speculate that tourist ferries will stop visiting the island in a few years due to the spay-and-neuter program and the advanced age of both the cats and the human residents.

Accessible by a scenic boat ride, this tiny island offers visitors an unforgettable experience of quiet charm, natural beauty, and, of course, countless cats. Stroll through the narrow streets where cats sunbathe on doorsteps, laze under trees, and curiously greet newcomers. Across the bay, for another escape, you can take a trip to a gorgeous garden prefecture seeped in samurai history.