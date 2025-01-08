Cats Outnumber People On Japan's Beautiful Beachy Island Perfect For A Day Trip
When seeking authentic experiences in Japan's most gorgeous cities, you sometimes have to venture off the beaten path. One such place is an island where the feline population outnumbers the few human residents who call it home. Located off the coast of Ehime Prefecture in Shikoku, you'll find Aoshima, one of Japan's famous dozen or so "cat islands."
Originally a fishing village, the human population has dwindled as residents have moved to cities on the mainland. In the 1960s, the population was nearly 700; today, just a handful of residents remain to care for the semi-feral cats. If cat-spotting is your favorite activity, you might want to visit soon. Some speculate that tourist ferries will stop visiting the island in a few years due to the spay-and-neuter program and the advanced age of both the cats and the human residents.
Accessible by a scenic boat ride, this tiny island offers visitors an unforgettable experience of quiet charm, natural beauty, and, of course, countless cats. Stroll through the narrow streets where cats sunbathe on doorsteps, laze under trees, and curiously greet newcomers. Across the bay, for another escape, you can take a trip to a gorgeous garden prefecture seeped in samurai history.
Explore shrines and small temples alongside the company of cats
Getting to the cat island is easy: Take a serviced boat from Nagahama Port to Aoshima, a 30-minute journey that departs twice daily. A visit to Aoshima Island begins with the enchanting sight of cats welcoming you to the harbor. Strolling along the island, you'll find cats lounging everywhere, from rooftops to perching on walls and sleeping on fishing boats. The quaint area is popular among professional and amateur photographers who enjoy capturing candid photos of these seaside kitties against the island's rustic backdrops.
You can easily spend an hour or two exploring the seafront and the shrines and temples, like the Wakamiya Shrine and the small Aoshima Buddhist Temple, on this somewhat deserted island. It's recommended to prepare some cat treats or a small donation for veterinary care and other supplies, which is common for visitors to bring. While it may not have your typical tourist amenities, Aoshima invites visitors to slow down, immerse themselves in the serene surroundings, and interact with its friendly cat population. For those seeking more of a bustling city atmosphere, animal lovers should continue their journey to this area in Japan that's full of animal cafés.
Experience the specialty foods in Ehime's neighboring towns
For those looking to extend their adventure, the nearby towns along the Ehime coast offer plenty of culinary delights that the cat island is lacking. Head to Yawatahama, a bustling port city renowned for its fresh seafood. Indulge in dishes like sashimi, seafood rice bowls, and fresh-from-the-boat seafood sets at restaurants in the fish market, like Doya Shokudo. Sample the region's specialty called taimeshi, prepared with sea bream, a locally caught fish, on top of rice seasoned with seaweed, spring onions, and sesame.
Then, make your way north to Matsuyama, where you can sample Ehime's famous mikan, a juicy mandarin orange. While you're in the city, be on the lookout for kiosks where you can drink local mikan juice directly from the faucet. These culinary experiences provide a deeper connection to the local culture and a chance to unwind after your day on Aoshima Island. Foodies looking for more grub can continue their journey to the city nicknamed "Japan's Kitchen" instead of Tokyo.