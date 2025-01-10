America's Second Best Roadside Attraction Introduces Tourists To Florida's Favorite Cryptid
Known for its quirky attractions and untamed wildlife, Florida is a haven for the unusual. The Sunshine State is home to some of the creepiest abandoned amusement parks you can visit across America and residents embrace this quirky identity, from unique roadside stops that blend botanical jungle with rescued wildlife to the folklore-filled roadside attractions, where local legends come to life. And in Ochopee, Florida, the Skunk Ape Headquarters is an unforgettable roadside attraction celebrating the area's favorite cryptid.
Bigfoot roams the Pacific Northwest and Mothman casts his shadow over West Virginia, but Florida folklore thrives in the steamy Everglades with the Skunk Ape, a large, foul-smelling, ape-like creature. From its kitschy gift shop stocked with Skunk Ape memorabilia to live displays of local wildlife, including massive pythons and alligators, this attraction delivers a one-of-a-kind roadside attraction, recently voted second best in the country by USA Today.
Whether you're a skeptic or a believer, the Skunk Ape Headquarters, much like America's only cryptozoology museum, is an entertaining pit stop packed with mystery and a generous dose of Florida's colorful, over-the-top personality.
Immerse yourself in Skunk Ape lore and hands-on swamp adventures
Begin your Skunk Ape hunt by exploring the outdoor photo opportunities featuring a giant Florida panther, gator, and striking Skunk Ape statue. Inside, you'll find a kitschy gift shop stocked with Skunk Ape-themed garb and an array of Florida trinkets and souvenirs. Continue your visit by meeting Goldie, the 24-foot, 400-pound python, and admire the other resident wildlife, including alligators, turtles, and exotic fowl. Each exhibit offers a glimpse into Florida's rich ecosystem while highlighting the challenges invasive species present to the region.
For those seeking a deeper connection with the Everglades, the Skunk Ape headquarters provides guided tours led by seasoned local experts who have spent their lives navigating these unique wetlands. Customizable adventure tours allow you to explore the Everglades via pole boating, kayaking, and canoeing. A night tour reveals the Everglades in a whole new light as nocturnal creatures like horned owls, bats, and alligators make their presence known. Extend your stay with a variety of unique accommodations found on the property, from rustic chickee huts to charming cabins and RV-friendly campsites.