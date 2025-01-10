America's Second Best Roadside Attraction Introduces Tourists To Florida's Favorite Cryptid

Known for its quirky attractions and untamed wildlife, Florida is a haven for the unusual. The Sunshine State is home to some of the creepiest abandoned amusement parks you can visit across America and residents embrace this quirky identity, from unique roadside stops that blend botanical jungle with rescued wildlife to the folklore-filled roadside attractions, where local legends come to life. And in Ochopee, Florida, the Skunk Ape Headquarters is an unforgettable roadside attraction celebrating the area's favorite cryptid.

Bigfoot roams the Pacific Northwest and Mothman casts his shadow over West Virginia, but Florida folklore thrives in the steamy Everglades with the Skunk Ape, a large, foul-smelling, ape-like creature. From its kitschy gift shop stocked with Skunk Ape memorabilia to live displays of local wildlife, including massive pythons and alligators, this attraction delivers a one-of-a-kind roadside attraction, recently voted second best in the country by USA Today.

Whether you're a skeptic or a believer, the Skunk Ape Headquarters, much like America's only cryptozoology museum, is an entertaining pit stop packed with mystery and a generous dose of Florida's colorful, over-the-top personality.