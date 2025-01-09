The Fashionable Accessory That Might Cause Annoying Problems At The Airport

For many travelers, the airport is the exciting gateway to adventure, but for others, it can be a source of stress, with long lines, crowded terminals, and the complexities of security checks. There are plenty of hacks you can use to help you zip through TSA, some of which will allow you to avoid airport security mistakes that slow you down and enable you to streamline the process. Some tips, such as bringing an empty water bottle to the airport, can even save you money on your trip, too. However, some travelers still find themselves caught off guard when it comes to airport security, particularly by issues related to body piercings.

Body piercings are a popular form of self-expression and may seem like a minor detail, but they can cause unexpected complications at airport security. Whether you're traveling with newly pierced ears, sentimental pieces of jewelry, or a discreet piercing you'd prefer to keep private, it's worth knowing how metal detectors at airports work and what to expect.

For those wondering if their body jewelry will set off metal detector alarms — or want to know how to handle the situation if it does — this guide breaks down the essentials. From understanding what types of metal are more likely to trigger alarms in security to deciding whether you should remove your jewelry in advance of flying, this information will ensure that your accessories don't cause any unexpected problems. Here's what you need to know before your next trip.