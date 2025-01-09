The Least Safe Country In South America For Women Is A Popular Vacation Destination

South America is a stunning place to visit, home to 12 countries with an array of breathtaking offerings. In 2023 alone, over 30 million international travelers ventured to this captivating continent. However, when planning a trip, it is crucial to consider local safety data, especially for female travelers. In recent years, one country has stood out as particularly dangerous: Brazil. Known for its lush Amazon rainforest, stunning beaches, renowned soccer players, and vibrant culture, Brazil has much to offer — but travelers must approach with caution.

Violence against women has been a persistent challenge in Latin America, and the statistics are alarming. A woman falls victim to femicide in Latin America every two hours. In 2021 alone, over 4,000 women were killed due to gender-based violence in Latin America. In Brazil, the pandemic exacerbated this crisis, with violence against women nearly doubling during that time and continuing to rise ever since. Today, Brazil ranks as the most dangerous country for women in South America and the second most dangerous globally, trailing only South Africa.

Despite years of protests from Brazilian women demanding stronger policies against femicide, the government has made insufficient progress. Protesters are calling for harsher laws for perpetrators, who often face minimal consequences. They argue that current policies lack enforcement and fail to address the systemic issues underlying gender-based violence. While the majority of perpetrators are known to their victims, it is not uncommon for these crimes to be committed by strangers, further underscoring the need for comprehensive preventative measures. International institutions such as the United Nations Human Rights Office and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights have also condemned the impunity. In response, they have developed model protocols to aid regional governments in combating femicide and providing women with access to international resources for addressing these crimes.