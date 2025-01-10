'Morocco's Grand Canyon' Is A Phenomenal Destination Where Tourists Love To Trek, Drive, And Explore

Morocco attracts visitors from around the world to its coastal cities, dramatic landscapes, and the Sahara Desert towns with picturesque sand dunes and lush oases. The country's southern regions are no exception, with their equally impressive sights and stunning natural beauty. One particularly postcard-worthy spot is the Dadès Gorge, a spectacular canyon stretching out over 15 miles and snaking through an imposing mountain range. It actually consists of several separate wadi gorges carved by the Dadès River, which originates in the High Atlas Mountains and ends when it joins the Draa River at the edge of the Sahara.

Over millions of years, tectonic forces pushed the Atlas Mountains above the sea in which they were submerged. This created the river that cut through the sedimentary rock, shaping the Dadès Gorge into what it is today. The name "Dadès" comes from the word "dada," which means "valley" in Arabic — and nowhere can you find a more dramatically beautiful, fertile valley than here. There is also a local legend about this valley: The wind has a son living in the town of Boumalne Dadès, so every winter, he rushes down the valley to visit him — hence the strong gusts here that whip through the gorge and unsettle the dust.

A trip to this scenic area is an absolute must for visitors who want to learn about Morocco's rich history, experience traditional Amazigh (Berber) nomadic culture, and enjoy awe-inspiring views of the Dadès Gorge, referred to by many as "Morocco's Grand Canyon." While a visit at any time of year is fine, it's best to come in late spring, summer, and early fall (May to September), when the temperatures are moderate, the ground is dry, and the winds are less intense.