The Most Budget-Friendly Vacation Destinations In The Caribbean, According To Research
At a time when travel costs seem to be increasing with no end in sight, choosing a budget-friendly destination can save you a pretty penny. If you're craving a beach holiday, it's likely that jetting off to the Caribbean might already be on your shortlist. Thankfully, you do not have to pay a premium to enjoy an island escape complete with warm sand, endless adventure, and fruity cocktail drinks with those little umbrellas at this iconic holiday hotspot.
During the off-season, especially if you know where to look, you can jet off for a respite from the mainland without overspending. Often, this means visiting when hurricanes and bad weather are most common in the region, so always factor this into your plans and consider paying a little more for travel insurance. In our quest for beautiful-yet-affordable Caribbean getaways, we scoured booking platforms, budget-centered sites, and official tourism resources for locations that offer a perfect blend of inexpensive accommodations, captivating sights, ample low-cost activities, and cheap airfare. To ensure you get everything you dream of without the high price tag, head to one of these budget-friendly vacation destinations in the Caribbean.
Dominica
Dominica, also known as the Nature Island, is budget-friendly thanks to its reasonably-priced accommodation and the abundance of outdoor activities, many of which are low cost. Located in the Lesser Antilles region in the Caribbean Sea, Dominica is a lush tropical paradise with beautiful flora, fauna, green spaces, sandy beaches, waterfalls, mountains, and diverse wildlife. As a result, visitors spend most of their time exploring the island without having to splurge on entertainment and expensive tours.
Of course, there are cultural events, local festivals, and other happenings that are worth checking out if you are in town at that time. But you can absolutely do Dominica on a budget. Frugal travelers can also find a wealth of cheap stays, some even for less than $60 a night. With boutique hotels, bed and breakfasts, non-chain resorts, hostels, and then some, you can easily keep costs down on this Caribbean island.
If you book your getaway somewhere between October and January (considered the best time to visit for pleasant weather), you can save on the cost of airfare (an average round-trip flight is $828 according to Booking.com). In fact, by opting for off-season flights and outdoor recreation as your main source of entertainment, you can limit your expenses to about $90 or so a day per person for hotels, meals, and local transport.
Curaçao
Though this getaway might cost a tad more than some of the other options, the island paradise of Curaçao offers travelers a lot of bang for their buck. You can enjoy a moderately-priced getaway for roughly $340 a day per person for meals, transportation, and lodgings. When it comes to round-trip flights, travelers can pay as little as $337 a ticket if they opt to visit in September.
Since Curaçao lies just outside the Hurricane Belt, visitors can typically look forward to nice weather year-round. And with such great forecasts, you can keep expenditures low by simply marveling at the beauty of the island. The lovely Caribbean respite also has more than a few no-cost activities, including exploring Playa Lagun and spending time out and about at all the shops, galleries, and other attractions in the Pietermaai District. History buffs especially can take pleasure in Curaçao's rich past and the fact that this affordable vacation spot is home to the historic area of Willemstad, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Travelers looking for non-stop adventure at a reasonable price can head on over to Saint Kitts and Nevis. When it comes to accommodations, transportation, and meals, visitors typically spend around $310 per day. Moreover, for the best deals on airfare, November tends to be the cheapest month to book, with tickets starting at $290, making this Caribbean adventure affordable from start to finish.
Considered one of the area's best-kept secrets, Saint Kitts and Nevis is a bucket list-worthy getaway featuring so much more than just beautiful beaches. With Sky Safari Tours, the St. Kitts Scenic Railway, Sandy Point National Marine Park, and Mount Liamuiga — just to name a few attractions and activities — there is never a dull moment on this small island in the Caribbean Sea. From incredible beach bars and cultural events to watersports, island ATV tours, tropical horseback riding, and volcanoes, you can easily have the time of your life, all while sticking to your budget.
Bonaire
Similar to Curaçao, Bonaire can be a wallet-friendly vacation with a little extra planning. In fact, if you opt for less expensive accommodations, this diving paradise can be a nice bargain getaway. On average, visitors spend approximately $250 per day per person on hotels, transportation, eats, and activities. And for amazing deals on air travel, planning a Caribbean getaway in November will afford you the cheapest round-trip tickets, which start at $375 during this time of year.
In general, this tiny island is known for its pristine landscapes, gorgeous beaches, tasty cuisine, culture, and adventure opportunities, making Bonaire a truly memorable vacation just waiting to happen. Besides exploring the depths of the ocean and mingling with the abundant marine life, travelers can trek through the Washington Slagbaai National Park, try their hand at land sailing, stop by the local premier distillery, Cadushy, or simply kick back and enjoy a tranquil beach getaway. No matter how you choose to spend your time while visiting Bonaire, you can rest assured that you do not need to pay a small fortune.
Puerto Rico
Most visitors spend around $220 per day for food, transportation, accommodation, and sightseeing to enjoy a Caribbean-style vacation without the need for a passport in Puerto Rico. What's more, there are flights available for as low as $70 in September. Thus, Puerto Rico is a frugal traveler's dream. That said, since this is still considered a holiday hotspot, a low-cost trip here can be tricky if you don't play your cards right.
In order to experience this island escape for less, opt for inexpensive accommodations, such as hostels, or look for hotels outside of San Juan and try to travel in the off-season for even more savings. Even though there is plenty in the way of activities in Puerto Rico, do yourself a favor and check out the free to low-cost options to ensure you do not go over budget. From spending the afternoon in Old San Juan and exploring the El Yunque National Forest to sunbathing at spots like the stunning and safe Isla Verde beach, you can see a lot of phenomenal sights and have a full itinerary without spending more.
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is another great vacation option that can be done on a tight budget. For roughly $160 per day, travelers can cover their meals, lodging, and local transportation. In the way of airfare, late October through November is considered the most affordable time to visit, with cheap round-trip flights usually available for around $270. Of course, during this time of year, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines' wet season is still often in effect. However, the rain showers tend to be short and, therefore, are unlikely to ruin your budget-friendly vacation.
When on holiday in this southern region of the Caribbean Sea, visitors can expect laid-back vibes, pristine white sand and black sand beaches, countless attractions, recreational tours, and lush landscapes. Made of 32 islands in total (many uninhabited), Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is full of adventures, with ferries available for those looking to do some island hopping. Overall, this is a wonderful choice for those who crave a relaxing, secluded, and low-cost break away from it all.
Martinique
Thanks to the boatload of free activities, stunning beaches, and a wealth of budget-friendly accommodations, Martinique is just one more affordable dream vacation in the making. On average, visitors spend less than $180 per day for trip essentials – meals, hotels, and transportation. However, it is worth noting that Martinique is also home to some of the most stunning campgrounds in the Caribbean, so if you are looking to spend even less on lodgings, then do not overlook this stay alternative.
Getting to Martinique is a little more expensive than other hotspots in the area, with the cheapest flights starting at $567 during the month of November. Thus, if you want to offset the cost of airfare, camping out on this island is highly recommended. Doing so will also give you exclusive access to what Martinique is all about — untouched nature, beaches, and having fun in the sun. Besides enjoying the surf, visitors can delve deep into this destination's fascinating history, culture, art, cuisine, and rum cocktails. From breathtaking sculpture gardens and landmarks to the Banana Museum and then some, Martinique is truly a low-key, low-cost holiday adventure for all, but especially for outdoorsy folks.
Saint Lucia
Since Saint Lucia is a revered honeymoon destination, travelers should expect to pay a tad bit more for this Caribbean escape. Commonly, Saint Lucia visitors spend approximately $215 per day on lodgings, transportation, food, and self-guided sightseeing. The most affordable and ideal time to head out to this romantic spot is in September, as there are several airlines that offer round-trip flights for about $332. You also may be able to find similarly priced flights for an October, November, or even early December getaway. November or December tend to be the most agreeable of these options for a visit, with less humidity and a much lower chance of rain.
Whether you are celebrating an important milestone or just looking for some fun in the sun, Saint Lucia is a fantastic holiday locale. Visitors can go diving, partake in watersports, explore lush rainforests, relax in sulfur springs, hike to new heights, sunbathe on one-of-a-kind beaches, and more. Similar to other islands in the Caribbean, Saint Lucia has its own history and culture and takes on seafood and farm-to-table cuisine (it is a popular foodie spot as well). After spending ample time delighting in the gorgeous scenery here, make sure you check out all the other amazing things that this place has to offer — a multi-day island adventure with all the trimmings awaits.
Barbados
For a more wallet-friendly vacation, you can expect to spend a minimum of $150 a day in Barbados, which includes the price of meals, low-cost activities, transportation, and affordable accommodations. In order to pay the least for flights, opt for a December getaway when you can score tickets starting at $192.
Travelers who choose this renowned Caribbean destination should get ready to spend their vacation time lounging on some of the most beautiful beaches, shopping in Bridgetown, indulging in first-class eats, and partaking in some unmatched experiences. If you are able to, add Harrison's Cave to your to-do list while in town. This popular Barbados attraction is downright otherworldly, with pools, waterfalls, and an intricate network of caves. With ample historical sites, Mount Gay, the longest-operating rum distillery in the world, and so much more, a budget-friendly trip to this island paradise is one you don't want to miss.
Dominican Republic
Travelers should make their way to the Dominican Republic if they are looking for a budget-friendly holiday in the Caribbean. In fact, it really does not get much more affordable than this, with most visitors spending as little as $150 per day on major trip essentials – lodgings, food, and transportation. It is also worth noting that there are several adults-only and all-inclusive resorts on this island that are not overpriced. And, with flights around $182 for a November getaway, your entire trip could cost you less than $500.
The country also has limitless cheap activities, including diving and snorkeling, free-to-visit attractions, and more than 2,000 beaches. Macao Beach, one of the Dominican Republic's best, is a stretch of coastline that will not disappoint. Plus, in addition to its world-renowned shores, this spectacular island has some incredible natural wonders, gripping historical sites, delightful cultural events, and truly diverse cuisine — all of which you can experience without going over budget. So, if you do not have a lot to spend on a vacation but you want to experience the Caribbean to the fullest, the Dominican Republic has definitely got you covered.
Methodology
Ultimately, no matter where you decide to go in the Caribbean, you can always save some vacations dollars by planning ahead and doing your research. That said, these chosen destinations are islands with stunning views, an abundance of recreational activities, and first-rate lodgings that are not only easy on the wallet but also highly rated on travel sites like Hotels.com, Booking.com, Kayak, and Tripadvisor. The goal was to find Caribbean paradises that wouldn't break the bank, and this deep dive into average travel costs on booking platforms, budget-centered sites like Budget Your Trip, and official tourism resources from the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association led us to some truly incredible options.