One Of Puerto Rico's Most Popular Urban Beaches Is Ideal For Snorkeling With Sea Turtles

Puerto Rico, known as the Island of Enchantment, is celebrated for its breathtaking turquoise waters, powdery white sands, and over 200 stunning beaches stretching across about 300 miles of coastline. The island is also home to the stunning "hidden islands" of Culebra and Vieques, perfect for those seeking a serene tropical escape. While the island's natural beauty is vast, many visitors choose to stay within the vibrant metropolitan area of San Juan, the capital. If you're among them, there's a perfect beach waiting for you: El Escambrón. Combining convenience, accessibility, and undeniable charm, this urban oasis offers a slice of paradise right in the heart of Puerto Rico.

Nestled within a national park, El Escambrón provides a picturesque escape with an added touch of history. Just a stone's throw from Old San Juan, this beach holds the prestigious Blue Flag designation — a global certification that recognizes its commitment to sustainability and environmental preservation. Puerto Rico is a refuge for four of the world's seven endangered sea turtle species, where they thrive in the surrounding coral reefs and seagrass beds.

Every few years, female leatherback, green, and hawksbill turtles return to the island's shores to nest, a ritual increasingly threatened by coastal development, boating accidents, and off-road vehicles that destroy nests or leave tracks impassable for hatchlings. While these creatures favor Culebra's beaches and Mona Island, the turtles are often seen nesting on the mainland's beaches from February to August. Loggerhead turtles can also be found swimming around the island during nonbreeding seasons. Despite significant population declines, conservationists are striving to protect these ancient creatures.