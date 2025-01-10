Surround Yourself In Diverse Desert Landscapes At This Otherworldly Middle Eastern Destination

Smothering southern Jordan, the vast Wadi Rum Protected Area epitomizes an Arabian desert scene. It's utterly silent, where the faint moans of a camel or a car careening over loose sands carry miles on the wind, and barren, void of greenery that thrives beyond the stage of a thorny shrub. The area is an elusive escape, and its tribal inhabitants live their full lives in the heart of the desert. The only features obscuring the horizon are sandstone monoliths run with rust red veins. Jutting from the cusps of golden dunes, sparse shrubbery cling to their crags like the only soaring buoys in an ocean of sand. Twisted into archways, hewn into slim gorges by long barren rivers, gouged by cavernous caves, and stacked towards the sky, these unique rocks transform the Wadi Rum into a sandscape unlike any other.

Roughly 12,000 years of desert dwellers have left their mark on their home, with painted petroglyphs, ancient inscriptions still donning the rock walls, the direct ancestors of the Bedouin tribes that inhabit the area today. Historically, these nomadic tribes traversed the deserts of Mesopotamia, the Levant, and the Arabian Peninsula, guided by the stars and transported on camelback. Today, most young Bedouins are more settled in camps within the Wadi Rum. Many of them host travelers, inviting outsiders to learn about their ancient culture and the glorious sweep of sand that they call home. Most visitors tack on a trip to the Wadi Rum after visiting Petra, Jordan's premiere attraction and one of seven destinations considered wonders of the world.