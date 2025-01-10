America's Oldest Winery Is A Thriving Historic Beauty Hidden In The Lush Hills Of The East Coast
Having been around for about two centuries, Brotherhood Winery is America's oldest winery. Although a few other American winemakers claim to have older vineyards, Brotherhood is the oldest continuously operating commercial winery. Located in the lush hills of the Hudson Valley, this institution takes some of the credit for launching the concept of wine tourism in the region. Tourists can sample local wine in a number of vibrant small Hudson Valley towns or go straight to the winery itself. Brotherhood is worth a visit, with a stacked roster of events and experiences that enhance the enjoyability of its wines by pairing them with lasting memories.
A trip to this winery is also a dive into American history. During the tours, you'll get all the details about how this winery has thrived for so long, from its modernization during the Industrial Revolution to its survival through the Prohibition era, and the conception of modern-day wine tourism. Here's everything you need to know before you head off to taste the reds and whites of this legendary Hudson Valley institution.
The real history of Brotherhood Winery
The winery was founded in Washingtonville, New York, in 1839, but the story begins a few years earlier in the backyard of a cobbler named John Jaques. He started growing grapes to sell in the market and eventually switched to winemaking, releasing his first vintage under the label "Blooming Grove Winery." Two decades later, he passed the business onto his three sons, who renamed it the "Jaques Brothers Winery" and ramped up production. By the late 19th century, the winery was producing multiple wines and building up a large stock in the cellars. The business was successful, but the last surviving brother's failing health forced him to sell it to a new family. Under the ownership of the Emerson family, the winery expanded and modernized its production process.
However, the toughest years for the winery were yet to come. In the 1920s, Prohibition became the law of the land. Under the Emersons, the winery continued to survive by legally producing wine for religious and medical purposes. After this, the business was sold yet again to another family, eventually falling into the hands of Francis L. Farrell in 1947. Farrell gets all the credit for the winery's epic post-war comeback. By opening the doors of the Hudson Valley winery and inviting tourists to enjoy tastings and free tours on the property, Farell turned the winery into a destination. Brotherhood Winery became one of the pioneers of the wine tourism industry in the Hudson Valley.
Tours, tastings, and events
Today the winery continues to thrive by offering unique experiences that motivate New Yorkers to make the 90-minute drive up to the Hudson Valley. Tours are available Thursdays through Sundays, no reservation necessary, and include a guided tasting of five different wines of your choice. Tours are no longer free, but they're well worth it for wine enthusiasts. Brotherhood also regularly schedules fun events like an interactive murder mystery party that includes an open wine bar and a full buffet, as well as seasonal events like an annual tree lighting celebration and competitive grape stomps during the harvest season in the fall. On weekends in the summer, the winery is also known to invite musicians to perform. There is even a restaurant and bar on site so you can fill up after your tasting.
If you want, Brotherhood could be the beginning of a wine-themed trip in the Hudson Valley, so you can continue your journey with tastings at equally historic Benmarl Winery, home to the oldest vineyard in America, or Rose Hill Ferments, which also produces hard cider if you need a break from wine. While you're touring around the Hudson Valley, don't miss a visit to Storm King, the largest outdoor sculpture park in America, or book a stay at the iconic and forest-surrounded Mohonk Mountain House Resort.