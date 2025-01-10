America's Oldest Winery Is A Thriving Historic Beauty Hidden In The Lush Hills Of The East Coast

The winery was founded in Washingtonville, New York, in 1839, but the story begins a few years earlier in the backyard of a cobbler named John Jaques. He started growing grapes to sell in the market and eventually switched to winemaking, releasing his first vintage under the label "Blooming Grove Winery." Two decades later, he passed the business onto his three sons, who renamed it the "Jaques Brothers Winery" and ramped up production. By the late 19th century, the winery was producing multiple wines and building up a large stock in the cellars. The business was successful, but the last surviving brother's failing health forced him to sell it to a new family. Under the ownership of the Emerson family, the winery expanded and modernized its production process.

However, the toughest years for the winery were yet to come. In the 1920s, Prohibition became the law of the land. Under the Emersons, the winery continued to survive by legally producing wine for religious and medical purposes. After this, the business was sold yet again to another family, eventually falling into the hands of Francis L. Farrell in 1947. Farrell gets all the credit for the winery's epic post-war comeback. By opening the doors of the Hudson Valley winery and inviting tourists to enjoy tastings and free tours on the property, Farell turned the winery into a destination. Brotherhood Winery became one of the pioneers of the wine tourism industry in the Hudson Valley.