California's Largest Cattle Ranch Is A Historic Roadside Resort With Mouth-Watering Steaks
Taking Interstate 5 from Los Angeles to San Francisco is a quintessential Californian journey. But if one doesn't make doubly sure that they filled up their tank or battery before departing Los Angeles, they can find themselves stuck out in the austere beauty of the farmlands of Central California with limited cell service and a strong scent of cow manure permeating the air. However, one historic location doesn't just offer a much needed fuel up, but also a world class steak dinner and a memorable resort experience.
Harris Ranch and Resort in Coalinga, located at the intersection of I-5 and the 198, is a luxury hotel, restaurant, and fueling station located in the scenic San Joaquin Valley that features farm-to-table steaks and veggies grown on the property. It is also the largest beef producer in all of California, producing over 200 million pounds every year (but with livestock handling techniques that were approved by Temple Grandin). That more than anything else would explain the remarkable smell produced by the ranch that is indeed pungent all the way from the highway.
But if one were to stop into the deluxe fueling station owned by Harris Ranch, they'd also find a line around the door of Harris BBQ, with hungry patrons waiting to get some of the Ranch's trademark tri-tip sandwiches to go. A little past the station, patrons will find the luxury resort and world class fine-dining restaurant that makes this stop on the road truly unique.
Prime Steakhouse on Harris Ranch boasts one of the best steak dinners in California
While there are many iconic steak restaurants in L.A., from spots in Beverly Hills, like prime rib mecca Lawry's, or the much filmed Smoke House in Burbank, Harris provides perhaps the most farm to table experience with three restaurants and one to go spot. Prime Steakhouse is the main restaurant featured on the site and offers a culinary experience curated by Executive Chef Brendon Eddington, offering USDA Select, Prime and Choice steaks from cattle raised on the property as well as decadent seafood dishes like Cold Water Lobster Tail and Fresh King Salmon.
And don't skimp on the bread, as one Yelper praised it as "savory at its finest and very addicting." For a more modest meal suitable for the whole family, try Ranch Kitchen which also features those prize winning steaks but also breakfast and homegrown fruits and vegetables straight from the farm. The Horseshoe Lounge also gives adults a chance after dinner to grab a craft cocktail and enjoy some live music with other guests of the resort, while also offering the full menu from the restaurant.
But for those who opt not to stay overnight in the luxury accommodations, a visit to the original location of Harris BBQ situated by their Fast Track Convenience Store is a must. Offering all of their signature meats like brisket and tri-tip, the store is connected to a deluxe convenience store and gift shop that offers clothing and fresh baked goods alongside standard travel items.
Harris Resort and Ranch makes for a worthwhile destination in its own right
Sure, there are gorgeous resorts all along the California Coast, but Harris provides a vacation oasis within the vast farmland. The resort itself is a beautiful property where one can just as easily book weddings as they could a unique family vacation. Outfitted with 153 rooms featuring gorgeous views of the surrounding picturesque Central Valley, the Hacienda-style resort also features a heated Olympic size pool and three outdoor jacuzzi spas. Poolside accommodations include a fully stocked bar and an on site gym.
If a visitor is just passing through, a deluxe fueling station offers a wide range of gas and charging stations for electric vehicles. On the south side of the property, there is also a small airport where planes can receive fuel.
Those who wish to view some of the expansive grandeur of the surrounding area can venture an hour southwest to Kreyenhagen Peak for a sumptuous view of the rolling mountains in Coalinga. Listed as a moderate hike on AllTrails, the out-and-back trail offers a panoramic view of the mountain range at its peak as well as a chance to view California quail along the way. Though the surrounding area is largely regarded as a stop along one of California's famous highways, Harris Ranch is a lovely discovery that beckons the traveler to take a load off and enjoy some of the best steak one can have in the state.