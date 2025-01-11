California's Largest Cattle Ranch Is A Historic Roadside Resort With Mouth-Watering Steaks

Taking Interstate 5 from Los Angeles to San Francisco is a quintessential Californian journey. But if one doesn't make doubly sure that they filled up their tank or battery before departing Los Angeles, they can find themselves stuck out in the austere beauty of the farmlands of Central California with limited cell service and a strong scent of cow manure permeating the air. However, one historic location doesn't just offer a much needed fuel up, but also a world class steak dinner and a memorable resort experience.

Harris Ranch and Resort in Coalinga, located at the intersection of I-5 and the 198, is a luxury hotel, restaurant, and fueling station located in the scenic San Joaquin Valley that features farm-to-table steaks and veggies grown on the property. It is also the largest beef producer in all of California, producing over 200 million pounds every year (but with livestock handling techniques that were approved by Temple Grandin). That more than anything else would explain the remarkable smell produced by the ranch that is indeed pungent all the way from the highway.

But if one were to stop into the deluxe fueling station owned by Harris Ranch, they'd also find a line around the door of Harris BBQ, with hungry patrons waiting to get some of the Ranch's trademark tri-tip sandwiches to go. A little past the station, patrons will find the luxury resort and world class fine-dining restaurant that makes this stop on the road truly unique.