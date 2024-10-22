California's Shoreline Has A Luxe Beach Resort Offering Bungalows And Private Patios
A rejuvenating California beach vacation couldn't be better imagined than the experience at Monterey's well-named Sanctuary Beach Resort. Set on a private stretch of beach among the rolling, protected dunes of Monterey Bay, the resort is small enough to feel intimate yet doesn't skimp on amenities. With only 60 guest accommodations in cottages that blend seamlessly into the dunes, it has a destination restaurant, spa, pool, and plenty of wellness classes. The Sanctuary's beach is adjacent to Marina Dunes Preserve, part of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, which extends the uncrowded, sanctuary experience.
On California's gorgeous Central Coast, 2 hours south of San Francisco and 5 hours north of Los Angeles, Monterey is known for its world-class aquarium and a fishing industry that John Steinbeck wrote about in "Cannery Row." Fans of the book and HBO series "Big Little Lies" will also be familiar with Monterey's rugged coastline, seaside cafes, and high cost of living.
With mild temperatures year round and a range of nearby outdoor activities like hiking and golf, Monterey is an ideal vacation destination. Its Central Coast location also makes it a perfect place to stop if you're traveling on a road trip along California's famous Highway One.
Sanctuary Beach Resort amenities and activities
Sanctuary Beach Resort is not a place to come if you don't want to get sand between your toes. Literally on the beach, the resort takes full advantage of its 19-acre location with sand-based activities like volleyball, nature walks, fire pits, and yoga. The Renewal Studio & Spa offers wellness classes and spa treatments like a facial using sea-based ingredients such as snow algae and spirulina.
The resort's 30 suites and 30 deluxe rooms range in size, and some are closer to the beach than others. All have a fireplace to add to the cozy feeling when the sun goes down. To blur the line between outside and inside, the entire resort is decorated in neutral color palettes like beiges, creams, and pale blues and grays. If you'd like to bring a four-legged friend to experience this idyllic spot, you can, as it's pet friendly — and the resort's restaurant even has a menu for dogs.
The restaurant on premises, Salt Wood Kitchen & Oysterette, focuses on seafood. Menu options include Monterey's famous clam chowder, cioppino, and grilled octopus tacos, as well as duck, short rib, and spring pea risotto for variety. Walk off dinner with a private stroll on the beach or join other guests around a fire pit for a nightly bonfire. Then, with your own room fireplace flickering, open your windows and be lulled to sleep by the rhythmic splashes of the Pacific Ocean, just yards from your cottage.
Things to do in Monterey
Sanctuary Beach Resort is 15 minutes north of downtown Monterey, where the other top attraction (in addition to Monterey Bay Aquarium) is Old Fisherman's Wharf. Nearly 4 million people a year stroll the piers to watch saltwater taffy being made, buy souvenirs, eat freshly caught seafood overlooking the marina, and take a boat ride. You can peek beneath the ocean's surface in a glass-bottomed boat, see the pink sun sink into the ocean on a sunset catamaran cruise, or cast a line for salmon, cod, or tuna on a fishing expedition. The wharf is also known for its sea life including sea lions, sea otters, and pelicans.
There's a boardwalk with an amusement park right on the beach in Santa Cruz, 45 minutes north of Monterey. Halfway between Santa Cruz and Monterey is a phenomenal spot for whale watching due to a deep underwater canyon near shore that attracts even the largest aquatic wildlife. Golfers will want to play a round at Pebble Beach, which is 25 minutes south of the resort. The pretty town of Carmel-by-the-Sea and its under-the-radar wine region are near the links, and the dramatic seaside cliffs, redwoods, and state parks of Big Sur are an hour from Monterey.
Whether you never leave the cocoon of the Sanctuary Beach Resort, venture only as far as Monterey for the wharf and aquarium, or explore nearby or farther along Highway One, you'll discover that this stretch of California is both serene and wild and very, very beautiful.