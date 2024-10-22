California's Shoreline Has A Luxe Beach Resort Offering Bungalows And Private Patios

A rejuvenating California beach vacation couldn't be better imagined than the experience at Monterey's well-named Sanctuary Beach Resort. Set on a private stretch of beach among the rolling, protected dunes of Monterey Bay, the resort is small enough to feel intimate yet doesn't skimp on amenities. With only 60 guest accommodations in cottages that blend seamlessly into the dunes, it has a destination restaurant, spa, pool, and plenty of wellness classes. The Sanctuary's beach is adjacent to Marina Dunes Preserve, part of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, which extends the uncrowded, sanctuary experience.

On California's gorgeous Central Coast, 2 hours south of San Francisco and 5 hours north of Los Angeles, Monterey is known for its world-class aquarium and a fishing industry that John Steinbeck wrote about in "Cannery Row." Fans of the book and HBO series "Big Little Lies" will also be familiar with Monterey's rugged coastline, seaside cafes, and high cost of living.

With mild temperatures year round and a range of nearby outdoor activities like hiking and golf, Monterey is an ideal vacation destination. Its Central Coast location also makes it a perfect place to stop if you're traveling on a road trip along California's famous Highway One.