Dine Elegantly At One Of England's Most Historic Restaurants Featuring Famous Spa Water

If you're a history buff and you're planning to visit England, you certainly have a lot of activities to choose from. You can immerse yourself in the mysterious places of the prehistoric world at Stonehenge. You can visit Stratford-Upon-Avon where William Shakespeare lived. You can learn about the Viking invasions at Lindisfarne and York. However, if you want to soak up two time periods in a single day, you should visit Bath, which sits in Somerset, about 115 miles from London.

Here, you'll find an incredibly well-preserved Roman bath house that's almost 2,000-years-old, as well a historic restaurant that was the Georgian era's place to see and be seen. So much so that Jane Austen (who dined there) used it in her novels "Northanger Abbey" and "Persuasion." That restaurant is The Pump Room, and, like Austen and "A Christmas Carol" author Charles Dickens, you can enjoy a meal there, along with its famous spa water direct from the restaurant's fountain (above).

This lovely spot is right next to the Roman Baths, and while the rich and famous once ate there, you don't have to be a celebrity, and there is no dress code these days. (It's still pretty fancy, and you can, of course, dress to the nines.) You can even pay it a visit for under $25 per person if you're visiting for brunch or a bakery selection, while sampling the spa water that the Georgians thought would benefit their health.