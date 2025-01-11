An 'All-American' Scenic Byway On Maryland's Shores Goes Through Cute Towns And Historic Sites

The extraordinary Chesapeake Bay is America's largest estuary, encompassing nearly 12,000 miles of shoreline and spanning six states. Maryland's Eastern Shore, which wends along the Chesapeake Bay, boasts some of the region's most beautiful towns, historic sites, and scenic drives, all of which beg to be explored.

The Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway traverses over 430 land and nautical miles between Chesapeake City and Crisfield and is such a historically significant and stunning thoroughfare that it was named an All-American Road by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration in 2021. It's easy to fill a weekend driving along the winding route, which brims with sights to explore, including museums, manor houses, wildlife refuges, vineyards, beaches, lighthouses, and more. For fuel, savor some of Maryland's most famous delicacies, from freshly caught steamed blue crabs to the multi-layer Smith Island cake (the official dessert of Maryland).

If you want to start your route in Chesapeake City, it's about an 80-minute drive from Baltimore, one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America. Washington, D.C. is about an hour's drive from Stevensville, Maryland, on Kent Island, which is almost at the mid-point of the Byway. While the trip is beautiful year-round, the prime time to visit is during the summer months, when average temperatures hover around 75 degrees — perfect for water activities on the Bay. The fall is also beautiful as the leaves change on the Eastern Shore, and outdoor activities still abound with cooler weather.