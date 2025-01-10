Sun-Drenched Adventure-Filled Days Are A Promise Kentucky's 'Only Town On Lake Cumberland'

Annexing the tranquil banks of the Cumberland River, Burnside sits on a scenic bend of Kentucky's southerly waterway. A hotspot for outdoor recreation, the sleepy settlement attracts adventurous travelers year-round, enticed by quiet lakeside campgrounds, bobbing boats ready for rental, and fish-filled waters primed for snaring hooks.

Only a 2-hour drive from Lexington, Kentucky and 2.5-hours from Nashville, Tennessee, the southerly town of Burnside is easy to access from either major city and their well-connected international airports. Situated amid a number of forest-fringed towns, you can pair a trip to Burnside with another scenic stay by tacking on a trip to London, the picturesque Kentucky town with scenic trails & mountain views hidden at the Appalachians' edge, less than an hour's drive away.

There isn't a bad time to plan a trip to Burnside — the town coaxes travelers in all four seasons. If you plan to pack your clubs and take a swing at the General Burnside Island State Park Golf Course, you'll find the best conditions during spring. If you want to watch a winter wonderland pop-up in General Burnside Island State Park, where the annual Christmas Island packs the shores with local vendors and twinkling lights, plan to travel from November 18 to December 31. And if you're planning to make the most of the plethora of outdoor activities, arrange your stay during the sun soaked climes of summer or fall.