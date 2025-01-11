One Of France's Most Beautiful Villages Is A Dreamy Little Fairytale Town Set Among The Clouds

While the Edith Piaf song "Sous le ciel de Paris" (or "Under the Paris Sky") romanticizes the French capital, you can dream above the clouds in many places around the country. The fairytale village of Cordes-sur-Ciel, perched high in the Tarn region, lets you do exactly that. Its name translates to "Cordes on the Sky," which is a fitting description for a town where misty mornings make it seem like the entire place is floating above the world.

Established in 1222 by Count Raymond VII of Toulouse during the Albigensian Crusade, Cordes-sur-Ciel's hilltop location was a strategic position that protected the village from invaders. While safety is now guaranteed, the town's dramatic setting creates a picturesque silhouette that enchants visitors from all over the world. Today, its cobblestone streets, Gothic features, and centuries-old archways not only preserve its charm but make you feel like you're in a storybook.

If you happen to be in the little European country of Andorra (which grants you access to three iconic ski resorts) and want a change of scenery, just hop in your car and drive north for about 165 miles to find yourself in this medieval destination. For those vacationing in Languedoc, an authentic little-known corner of France recommended by Rick Steves, it's totally worth planning a day trip to Cordes-sur-Ciel.