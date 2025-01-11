One Of France's Most Beautiful Villages Is A Dreamy Little Fairytale Town Set Among The Clouds
While the Edith Piaf song "Sous le ciel de Paris" (or "Under the Paris Sky") romanticizes the French capital, you can dream above the clouds in many places around the country. The fairytale village of Cordes-sur-Ciel, perched high in the Tarn region, lets you do exactly that. Its name translates to "Cordes on the Sky," which is a fitting description for a town where misty mornings make it seem like the entire place is floating above the world.
Established in 1222 by Count Raymond VII of Toulouse during the Albigensian Crusade, Cordes-sur-Ciel's hilltop location was a strategic position that protected the village from invaders. While safety is now guaranteed, the town's dramatic setting creates a picturesque silhouette that enchants visitors from all over the world. Today, its cobblestone streets, Gothic features, and centuries-old archways not only preserve its charm but make you feel like you're in a storybook.
If you happen to be in the little European country of Andorra (which grants you access to three iconic ski resorts) and want a change of scenery, just hop in your car and drive north for about 165 miles to find yourself in this medieval destination. For those vacationing in Languedoc, an authentic little-known corner of France recommended by Rick Steves, it's totally worth planning a day trip to Cordes-sur-Ciel.
Explore Cordes-sur-Ciel's medieval heart through gates and towers
The moment you arrive in Cordes-sur-Ciel, you'll feel like you've traveled back in time. One of the first things to grab your attention will undoubtedly be Porte des Ormeaux, the grand gate marking the western entrance to the town. Likely built in the late 13th century, this historical landmark is surrounded by two imposing towers that stand watch over the village. As you approach, you'll notice that parts of the gate and towers are made of limestone, sandstone, and schist. Unfortunately, the right tower has lost much of its original structure and now features an elevated garden, but that doesn't take away from its beauty and timelessness.
Another standout gate in the town is Porte du Vainqueur, also known as Porte du Planol. Constructed as a part of Cordes-sur-Ciel's defensive walls in the 13th and 14th centuries, the gate connects to a wall on one side, while the other boasts a tower cut from stone. The square opening lets light in, and you can still view the grooves where a heavy metal portcullis once hung.
As a medieval market hall that put this town on the map, Halle de Cordes-sur-Ciel is also a must-see. Back in the 14th century, these stalls were constructed to sell fabrics and leather. This is also the site where merchants held the town's municipal festival dedicated to Saint Bartholomew. The market's pillars are made of stone, with simple octagonal capitals adorning the top.
Indulge, immerse, and interact with art and history
Those keen on learning more about the town's history should head straight to Musée Charles Portal. Housed in a medieval building, this museum tells you all about Cordes-sur-Ciel from prehistoric times to the present. You'll see all sorts of exhibits on display, including Roman remains, Visigothic artifacts, Merovingian relics, and more. The museum even teaches you about Cordes-sur-Ciel's unique water systems and local embroidery and weaving traditions. The Gothic sculptures are just as impressive, if not the highlight of the entire place. A fascinating section of Musée Charles Portal honors the lives of sailors from the 17th and 18th centuries.
Every fairytale has its guilty pleasure, like the candy house in the Grimm Brothers' "Hansel and Gretel." So when it's time to get your sugar fix, Musée des Arts du Sucre et du Chocolat does it best. Mouthwatering creations of chocolate and sugar will leave you spellbound. You'll find edible masterpieces inspired by the Middle Ages, mythology, and classic stories. There's also an entire exhibit dedicated to Yves Thuriès, the visionary behind these jaw-dropping works. If you feel like your mouth is getting too saturated from all the sweetness, you can enjoy a gourmet tasting of their decadent specialties at the boutique area.
When it's time to slow down, a peaceful escape awaits at Jardin des Paradis. As you stroll through the garden, keep an eye out for the rectangular pond and the vegetable garden, where you'll encounter chard, leeks, pumpkins, peppers, and more. But if you want to dig deeper and find hidden gems, Reddit is every travel lover's secret weapon for discovering new destinations.