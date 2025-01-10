The Hotel In The Heart Of Downtown Las Vegas Famed For Blending Retro Charm And Upscale Amenities

As the Las Vegas experience amplifies with every new hotel and attraction opening, so does the cost of staying in Sin City for a getaway. While the Las Vegas Strip is known to attract the biggest of players and spenders, downtown Las Vegas and the Fremont Street Experience have long been paving a way as a more budget-friendly and economical way to enjoy a Las Vegas vacation. After all, downtown Vegas is the original hub of Las Vegas tourism and nightlife where the party first started with the likes of Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley.

In recent years, downtown Las Vegas' modernization has revitalized the area while still preserving most of its retro feel. Just steps from the heart of the downtown action on Fremont Street, the Downtowner Boutique Hotel is an example of newly renovated property that still gives off the old-school vibes of Las Vegas while delivering upscale hospitality to visitors from all over. The hotel comes highly recommended, too, boasting a Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Award for 2024 and rocking the No. 1 ranking out of all the motels in Vegas. Before you count it out because it's technically a motel and not the luxurious Empathy Suite, read on to see everything the Downtowner has to offer. Between a 24-hour cocktail bar and a mini-golf course, the Downtowner is full of surprises.