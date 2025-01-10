The Hotel In The Heart Of Downtown Las Vegas Famed For Blending Retro Charm And Upscale Amenities
As the Las Vegas experience amplifies with every new hotel and attraction opening, so does the cost of staying in Sin City for a getaway. While the Las Vegas Strip is known to attract the biggest of players and spenders, downtown Las Vegas and the Fremont Street Experience have long been paving a way as a more budget-friendly and economical way to enjoy a Las Vegas vacation. After all, downtown Vegas is the original hub of Las Vegas tourism and nightlife where the party first started with the likes of Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley.
In recent years, downtown Las Vegas' modernization has revitalized the area while still preserving most of its retro feel. Just steps from the heart of the downtown action on Fremont Street, the Downtowner Boutique Hotel is an example of newly renovated property that still gives off the old-school vibes of Las Vegas while delivering upscale hospitality to visitors from all over. The hotel comes highly recommended, too, boasting a Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Award for 2024 and rocking the No. 1 ranking out of all the motels in Vegas. Before you count it out because it's technically a motel and not the luxurious Empathy Suite, read on to see everything the Downtowner has to offer. Between a 24-hour cocktail bar and a mini-golf course, the Downtowner is full of surprises.
See Retro Vegas modernized at the Downtowner
The Downtowner is located on the corner of North 8th St and East Ogden Ave, which is three blocks from the iconic Fremont Street Experience. Visitors love the location, as the motel sits close enough to the restaurants and bars in Vegas' downtown area, but far enough away from the constant noise and action. Guests are greeted by the original architectural framing of the hotel along with a red awning and their vintage neon red sign, appealing to the bright-lights theme of Las Vegas. The property's history dates back to its opening in 1963, and the same 1960s retro charm lives on, even through its most recent remodeling.
The 2019 renovation of the Downtowner property came at the hands of DTP Companies and included a restoration of all 88 rooms in the hotel and the courtyard area for guests. Golfers and kids will be pleased to find a 6-hole miniature golf course has been added. It's not as elaborate as the nine-hole golf course at Swingers in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, but the mini golf at the Downtowner is free! The Downtowner's communal fire pit in the open-air lobby area is also a great way to start or end the night out on the town.
This hidden gem hotel is convenient and affordable
Guests who have stayed at the Downtowner have said on Tripadvisor that they're impressed with the hospitality of the staff. The front desk also doubles as a cocktail bar at the main entrance, helping to foster social interaction amongst guests. The best part is that the bar's open for a drink 24 hours a day. As for the accommodations, this is far from your average motel experience, and visitors love the cleanliness of the renovated rooms. The price point of staying at the Downtowner is significantly lower than the average for a downtown Las Vegas hotel property, too, with room rates well under $100 at the time of writing.
Visitors staying at this reimagined retro hotel love the convenience of being just steps away from countless casinos and nightlife experiences once they leave their rooms. The closest casino to the Downtowner is the El Cortez, which is a piece of classic Vegas in its own right. Just a block further by foot is the world-famous Fremont Street Experience, an enclosed strip of 24-hour entertainment of all kinds, perfect for solo travelers, partners on a romantic holiday, or families with kids looking to have fun in Vegas.