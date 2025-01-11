California's 'Willy Wonka Of Soda' Shops Is A Fizzy Playground Filled With Rare Flavors
Southern California is nothing if not a hotbed of activity for all kinds of travelers. The greater LA Metro area is home to numerous world-class attractions and theme parks, but while those get all the attention, it's also home to some notable local shops. Case in point is Galco's Soda Pop Stop, which features over 700 soda flavors, a make-your-own soda station, and various other retro candies and toys. Some might even call it the Willy Wonka of soda shops.
Located just north of Los Angeles and a little south of Pasadena (home to SoCal's most famous flea market), Galco's is something of a blast from the past. The shop has been around since the '50s (although not always at that location), and as you browse through the aisles, you'll see just how much soda pop captures the imagination of the child inside all of us. Plus, if you're looking for exciting free things to do in LA, this is far better than going to a regular Ralph's or 7-Eleven.
But there's more to Galco's than soda and candy, and we're not just talking about the deli in the back. The spirit of the Soda Pop Stop helps it become more than just a convenience store. It's a testament to what entrepreneurs can do when they set their hearts on an idea. So get your sweet tooth ready, and let's see why Galco's is an unofficial Southern California landmark.
How Galco's Soda Pop Stop came to be
The story of this soda shop goes all the way back to 1897. Los Angeles was barely a city back then, let alone the cultural powerhouse it is today. The name referred to the two families who owned the deli, Galioto and Cortopassi. The first site of the deli was at the intersection of Pico and Vermont, but it was moved to Chinatown in 1899, where it stayed until 1955. By that point, a different family owned the deli (the Neses, who continue to own it today), and they moved it to Highland Park.
But even then, Galco's was still very much a deli, more well-known for its sandwiches than its sodas. That was thanks to the heavyweight champ, Rocky Marciano, who remarked that the massive sub was "a real blockbuster!" The sandwiches served today are still called Blockbusters because of it.
So when did soda become the main attraction? That happened in 1995 when owner John F. Nese started expanding the store's selection. The decision was partly inspired by Nese's childhood and a family friend who owned a soda bottling plant. However, the decision was also partly due to rising costs from the big soda makers who favored chain grocers over neighborhood outlets. Nese decided to feature more local brands and as his passion grew, so did his selection. Although word had spread, it wasn't until a featured promo on the show California Gold in 2000 that Galco's became a legend. At that time, the store only had 250 varieties.
How to incorporate Galco's into your next California vacation
Whether you're on a budget-friendly trip to Los Angeles or coming specifically to sample soda at Galco's, you're in for a real treat. You should plan to spend at least 30 minutes to an hour browsing all the different varieties just so you can get a sense of what's available. While you can look through the options online, it's not the same as seeing and touching the bottles up close. In addition to soda, Galco's also features over 600 types of beer, wine, and champagne, so if you're looking for something with a little more kick, you're sure to find it.
One of the main attractions at Galco's is the make-your-own soda station. There are over 100 syrup options, ranging from traditional cola to seasonal and fruity flavors. With so many varieties, you could make hundreds or thousands of delicious combinations. Plus, you can pick your carbonation level and print your own label to complete the fizzy experience. Just make sure to write down the recipe in case it's a huge hit.
But what kinds of soda are available, anyway? Galco's breaks them down into categories like brews and sasparillas, citrus sodas, classics (aka retro versions of modern sodas), coffee and egg cream, and cream sodas. Some varieties are hard to get, so you must go on a waitlist to get them. However, if you're a true soda aficionado, it's worth it.