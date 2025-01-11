California's 'Willy Wonka Of Soda' Shops Is A Fizzy Playground Filled With Rare Flavors

Southern California is nothing if not a hotbed of activity for all kinds of travelers. The greater LA Metro area is home to numerous world-class attractions and theme parks, but while those get all the attention, it's also home to some notable local shops. Case in point is Galco's Soda Pop Stop, which features over 700 soda flavors, a make-your-own soda station, and various other retro candies and toys. Some might even call it the Willy Wonka of soda shops.

Located just north of Los Angeles and a little south of Pasadena (home to SoCal's most famous flea market), Galco's is something of a blast from the past. The shop has been around since the '50s (although not always at that location), and as you browse through the aisles, you'll see just how much soda pop captures the imagination of the child inside all of us. Plus, if you're looking for exciting free things to do in LA, this is far better than going to a regular Ralph's or 7-Eleven.

But there's more to Galco's than soda and candy, and we're not just talking about the deli in the back. The spirit of the Soda Pop Stop helps it become more than just a convenience store. It's a testament to what entrepreneurs can do when they set their hearts on an idea. So get your sweet tooth ready, and let's see why Galco's is an unofficial Southern California landmark.