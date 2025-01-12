The Eerie But Beautiful Ghost Town Hidden Beneath Italy's Vagli Lake
Progress often requires sacrifice, and few have learned this lesson more remarkably than the inhabitants of Fabbriche di Careggine in Tuscany, 50 miles north of Pisa, where you can explore great sights beyond the famous Leaning Tower. In the late 1940s, the village was submerged to make way for a hydroelectric dam, and those living there were flooded out by the newly created Lago di Vagli and relocated. For many, the waters also pulled up centuries of roots. Fabbriche di Careggine had been settled in the 1200s by blacksmiths from the city of Brescia, who were fleeing conflict. In their new home, they found an ideal mix of wood, water, and iron that fueled their work for nearly the next 800 years.
The remains of Fabbriche di Careggine occasionally crest the waves, though, when water levels fall far enough, and it's been fully revealed four times during regular maintenance of the dam. The last was in 1994 when the appearance of the crumbling, ghostly village brought a rush of thousands of tourists to stroll its streets and touch the ruined houses, bridge, St. Theodore Church, and bell tower. So evocative is the vision and experience, that Fabbriche di Careggine has earned nicknames like "la piccola Atlantide" (the little Atlantis) and la piccola Pompei (the little Pompeii). Since then, the village has stayed beneath the lake waiting for its next chance to re-emerge and dry its stones in the sun.
Back to the Future
When that will be remains an open question. Almost every few years, it's teased but never delivered. In 2015 it was announced for 2016, but never happened. In 2020, it was again, but didn't go forward. The same occurred in 2023, but the lake went nowhere. Whenever it happens, though, it will answer a big question about the state of Fabbriche di Careggine, as the lake's depth keeps it shrouded in darkness and water pressure too intense for divers. That said, recent droughts have offered occasional peeks, revealing some buildings on the edge, just as they did for medieval buildings in Spain and other ancient structures across Europe.
For now, visitors to Lago di Vagli will have to content themselves with other attractions, starting with the suspension footbridge opened in 2016. Spanning 459 feet between two sides of the lake, the bridge also features a 32-foot section made of glass at the center revealing the lake underneath. If that's not enough adrenaline, aim for the zip line that will send you flying over the lake at up to 80 miles an hour. The mountainous region is also threaded by miles of hiking trails at all levels and lengths, offering panoramic views of the Alps and Apennines, as well as ancient buildings and petroglyphs. The lake is also just 11 miles from where Rick Steves ate the best meal of his life, and the amazing landscape also underscores why Rick Steves Strongly Suggests Renting A Car in Tuscany.