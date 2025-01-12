The Eerie But Beautiful Ghost Town Hidden Beneath Italy's Vagli Lake

Progress often requires sacrifice, and few have learned this lesson more remarkably than the inhabitants of Fabbriche di Careggine in Tuscany, 50 miles north of Pisa, where you can explore great sights beyond the famous Leaning Tower. In the late 1940s, the village was submerged to make way for a hydroelectric dam, and those living there were flooded out by the newly created Lago di Vagli and relocated. For many, the waters also pulled up centuries of roots. Fabbriche di Careggine had been settled in the 1200s by blacksmiths from the city of Brescia, who were fleeing conflict. In their new home, they found an ideal mix of wood, water, and iron that fueled their work for nearly the next 800 years.

The remains of Fabbriche di Careggine occasionally crest the waves, though, when water levels fall far enough, and it's been fully revealed four times during regular maintenance of the dam. The last was in 1994 when the appearance of the crumbling, ghostly village brought a rush of thousands of tourists to stroll its streets and touch the ruined houses, bridge, St. Theodore Church, and bell tower. So evocative is the vision and experience, that Fabbriche di Careggine has earned nicknames like "la piccola Atlantide" (the little Atlantis) and la piccola Pompei (the little Pompeii). Since then, the village has stayed beneath the lake waiting for its next chance to re-emerge and dry its stones in the sun.