Stroll Along A Waterfront And Enjoy Unique Food And Shops At An Underrated Kentucky City

Sitting on the banks of the Ohio River, residents of Augusta, Kentucky, can see two states as they lounge on scenic promenade. With less than 2,000 residents, the quaint and quiet lanes of Augusta have yet to relinquish any of their small town charm. Undisturbed by any significant tourist crowds, the locals line the riverside to dine with views of the hand-propelled Augusta Ferry trundling over the water. Orient your trip around tasting classic Kentucky bourbon brews in Augusta's very own distillery, browsing unique wares in boutiques unique to the small town, and meandering down the forest-fringed Ohio river. While there is no shortage of hilly historic Kentucky cities with vibrant downtowns, Augusta is among those entirely untouched by tourist throngs.

An easy hour's drive away from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, which services direct flights from more than 50 U.S. destinations, accessing the small town is very straightforward. If you're planning to add Augusta into a wider tour of the bustling cities that make up the "perfect Kentucky getaway," you only need to add on a 1.5-hour of driving to visit via Lexington. Travelers planning to build a route around views of the rolling bluegrass hills and horses frolicking in the fields should plan a getaway in the spring or the summer. The gleaming colors of the springtime foliage come with cooler climes, while the summer highs of 87 degrees Fahrenheit invite a sun-soaked sprawl on the banks of the river.