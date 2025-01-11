Stroll Along A Waterfront And Enjoy Unique Food And Shops At An Underrated Kentucky City
Sitting on the banks of the Ohio River, residents of Augusta, Kentucky, can see two states as they lounge on scenic promenade. With less than 2,000 residents, the quaint and quiet lanes of Augusta have yet to relinquish any of their small town charm. Undisturbed by any significant tourist crowds, the locals line the riverside to dine with views of the hand-propelled Augusta Ferry trundling over the water. Orient your trip around tasting classic Kentucky bourbon brews in Augusta's very own distillery, browsing unique wares in boutiques unique to the small town, and meandering down the forest-fringed Ohio river. While there is no shortage of hilly historic Kentucky cities with vibrant downtowns, Augusta is among those entirely untouched by tourist throngs.
An easy hour's drive away from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, which services direct flights from more than 50 U.S. destinations, accessing the small town is very straightforward. If you're planning to add Augusta into a wider tour of the bustling cities that make up the "perfect Kentucky getaway," you only need to add on a 1.5-hour of driving to visit via Lexington. Travelers planning to build a route around views of the rolling bluegrass hills and horses frolicking in the fields should plan a getaway in the spring or the summer. The gleaming colors of the springtime foliage come with cooler climes, while the summer highs of 87 degrees Fahrenheit invite a sun-soaked sprawl on the banks of the river.
Eat, drink, and shop your way through Augusta, Kentucky
While Kentucky has no shortage of stops fueled by its famed fire water — including the picturesque town famous for being the bourbon capital of the world — Augusta Distillery is an essential stop on the classic Kentucky Bourbon Trail. The Ohio River was essential in disseminating America's native spirit, growing the industry to its current colossal state — today, 95% of all bourbon is distilled in the state, its warehouses home to the equivalent of two barrels per Kentucky resident. Tour Augusta's distillery to taste the flagship Buckner's 13, winner of Best Bourbon at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, or get hands on with their bottle-your-own experience.
Follow up with a sip further from the riverbank, at Baker-Bird Winery and Distillery. Operational since 1797, it's the largest and oldest wine cellar in the U.S. In the same cellars that local residents sheltered during the 1862 Civil War Battle in Augusta, visitors can sample wines and bourbons on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.
Settle your bourbon-swilled stomach and shop for niche knick-knacks at the Augusta General Store. Dishing up homestyle southern specials that rotate daily, you can pair a comforting plate of fried chicken with heaping sides of mac and cheese and green beans, finished off with a slice of homemade peanut butter pie. End up by shopping for a Kentucky-themed souvenir or a unique antique sold in store.
Cruise the Ohio River and explore historic Augusta, Kentucky
Despite its humble stature and lack of tourist renown, the small city of Augusta comes with a long and intriguing history. Built on the bones of 3,000 years of habitation, some 10,000 native remains are buried under the city's foundations, a sacred cemetery for Kentucky's ancient forebearers. The site was transformed into a city in the late 18th century, serving a crucial stopping point on the brink of the Mason-Dixon line. Visitors can still see the legacy of the Underground Railroad that ran through Augusta, where anti-slavery sympathizers aided African American fugitives in the historic safehouses of Payne House and Whitehall. Any freedom seekers found were held captive in the 1811 Jail, where visitors can learn more on a guided tour.
Since just a year after the inception of the modern city in 1797, the Augusta Ferry has continually shuttled travelers over the rushing waters of the Ohio River. The short but scenic round trip only sets visitors back a few bucks, offering a relaxing way to ride across the wide river and take in the views of Augusta's bankside businesses. The ferry drops its passengers right on the doorstep of the Beehive, a charming riverside restaurant serving farm-to-table dishes in a building that dates back to 1796. Stop at the tavern for a hearty dinner, or close out your day with a stroll along the O'Neill Riverwalk, settling in for the sundown show on the grassy banks of Sunset Point.