A Secret Beach On Spain's Renowned Formentera Island Is A White Sand And Red Sunset Paradise
On your next summer vacation in Spain, skip the overrated and expensive beach party destination of Ibiza and venture further south to the idyllic island of Formentera. Considered one of the most beautiful islands in Spain, under-the-radar Formentera lures chic, yet laidback travelers who prefer the simple charms of hidden coves with turquoise waters, hearty paella served seaside, and breezy beachfront hotels.
While most of Formentera's activity is concentrated on the island's eastern coast, the wild western shoreline is home to only one beach: tranquil Cala Saona, a stunning crescent of powdery, white sand washed by translucent blue waves. Come sunset, the sky often erupts in fiery red and orange hues because of the beach's prime westward-facing position. Despite its secluded setting, Cala Saona boasts a chiringuito and beach restaurant, as well as the Cala Saona Hotel & Spa if you want to enjoy the beach for more than just an afternoon.
Formentera is easily accessible from Ibiza, with frequent ferries departing for the 30-minute to one-hour ride to La Savina, the port of Formentera. If you want to avoid the crowds in Barcelona, there is even an overnight ferry from the Spanish city to Formentera that takes 11 and a half hours. Once you reach Formentera's La Savina, it is a 10-minute drive to Cala Saona on the island's western coast. Formentera's remarkable natural beauty draws many boats and day-trippers, especially in the hot summer months of July and August. But May, June, September, and October often have beautiful warm weather with fewer crowds and more affordable rates.
What to see and do at Cala Saona
Cala Saona's blissful shoreline invites travelers for more leisurely pursuits, from long lazy lunches to peaceful swims, as well as active thrills like hiking. Though the sandy cove is only about 650 feet long, it is perfect for lounging (there are beach chairs for rent) or swimming in the crystalline waters. The beach is flanked by red rocky cliffs on each side, which can be explored by more adventurous beach goers for spectacular views over the coast. "Gorgeous beach with crystal clear water," wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. "Great for swimming. The sand is beautiful and soft and the rock formations that make up the cove are really interesting."
For lunch, book a table at Sol Restaurant, a breezy beach club overlooking the water that serves generous pans of paella and fresh seafood specialties. For more casual dining, try Chiringuito Bocaboca, an authentic beach shack where you can order simple fare, such as sandwiches and burgers, as well as fruity cocktails and soft drinks. It is open daily in the summer until sunset and every weekend in the off-season, except for closing one month each winter. Stay for sunset at Cala Saona, which boasts the best viewing point on the island because of its due west position. After nightfall, you can even overnight at the Cala Saona Hotel & Spa, which is just steps away from Cala Saona. The luxe resort offers 90 spacious rooms and suites, an infinity-edge pool, pampering spa, and restaurants and bars.