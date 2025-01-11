A Secret Beach On Spain's Renowned Formentera Island Is A White Sand And Red Sunset Paradise

On your next summer vacation in Spain, skip the overrated and expensive beach party destination of Ibiza and venture further south to the idyllic island of Formentera. Considered one of the most beautiful islands in Spain, under-the-radar Formentera lures chic, yet laidback travelers who prefer the simple charms of hidden coves with turquoise waters, hearty paella served seaside, and breezy beachfront hotels.

While most of Formentera's activity is concentrated on the island's eastern coast, the wild western shoreline is home to only one beach: tranquil Cala Saona, a stunning crescent of powdery, white sand washed by translucent blue waves. Come sunset, the sky often erupts in fiery red and orange hues because of the beach's prime westward-facing position. Despite its secluded setting, Cala Saona boasts a chiringuito and beach restaurant, as well as the Cala Saona Hotel & Spa if you want to enjoy the beach for more than just an afternoon.

Formentera is easily accessible from Ibiza, with frequent ferries departing for the 30-minute to one-hour ride to La Savina, the port of Formentera. If you want to avoid the crowds in Barcelona, there is even an overnight ferry from the Spanish city to Formentera that takes 11 and a half hours. Once you reach Formentera's La Savina, it is a 10-minute drive to Cala Saona on the island's western coast. Formentera's remarkable natural beauty draws many boats and day-trippers, especially in the hot summer months of July and August. But May, June, September, and October often have beautiful warm weather with fewer crowds and more affordable rates.