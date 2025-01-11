The Overlooked Nevada City With Cowboy Culture, Tasty Basque Cuisine, And Many Outdoor Thrills

Nevada is full of thrilling travel destinations. From America's number one party city of Las Vegas, to Reno, the world's 'Biggest Little City' that's a walkable hub for food and art, there's much to discover in the Silver State. However, some of the best places in Nevada are off the beaten path; towns that you might only discover by chance when passing through on a long road trip.

One of these towns is Winnemucca. Despite shout-out lyrics in Johnny Cash's wordy tune "I've Been Everywhere," it's a place that doesn't get talked about much, but deserves to. Proclaimed "The Friendliest Town in Nevada," Winnemucca is brimming with cowboy culture, scenic beauty, and delicious food with an emphasis on Basque cuisine. A town rich with history, you'll also find interesting museums, historic haunts, and retro roadside motels with vintage charm. If you want to experience an underrated Nevada gem that's a cheap, relaxed alternative to more popular destinations in the state, make your way to Winnemucca.