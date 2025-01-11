The Overlooked Nevada City With Cowboy Culture, Tasty Basque Cuisine, And Many Outdoor Thrills
Nevada is full of thrilling travel destinations. From America's number one party city of Las Vegas, to Reno, the world's 'Biggest Little City' that's a walkable hub for food and art, there's much to discover in the Silver State. However, some of the best places in Nevada are off the beaten path; towns that you might only discover by chance when passing through on a long road trip.
One of these towns is Winnemucca. Despite shout-out lyrics in Johnny Cash's wordy tune "I've Been Everywhere," it's a place that doesn't get talked about much, but deserves to. Proclaimed "The Friendliest Town in Nevada," Winnemucca is brimming with cowboy culture, scenic beauty, and delicious food with an emphasis on Basque cuisine. A town rich with history, you'll also find interesting museums, historic haunts, and retro roadside motels with vintage charm. If you want to experience an underrated Nevada gem that's a cheap, relaxed alternative to more popular destinations in the state, make your way to Winnemucca.
Explore Winnemucca's scenic beauty and rich history
Set against a picturesque backdrop of desert mountain ranges and wide-open spaces, Winnemucca is a small town surrounded by big beauty. On the outskirts of town, you can get your outdoor thrills at the Winnemucca Sand Dunes, the largest dunes in Nevada, or the Water Canyon Recreation Area, which offers scenic hiking trails and spectacular views from the top.
In town, you'll encounter a community brimming with Wild West culture and history. Saddle up to the Buckaroo Hall of Fame & Heritage Museum, which features over 70 cowboy inductees surrounded by photographs, artwork, western artifacts, and a collection of taxidermy animals. If you want to dive into the region's history, visit the Humboldt Museum where you can explore exhibits dedicated to the area's cultural heritage, as well as its prehistoric past with fossils and bones uncovered from the Black Rock Desert. The museum also houses an exhibit on Humboldt Soda & Bottling Works, which created a Winnemucca-born beverage that would later become 7UP.
Eat your heart out in Winnemucca
When you're ready to fill your belly, Winnemucca has a variety of delicious dining spots to choose from. Since the town is steeped in Basque history (as you may have learned if you visited the local museum), many restaurants boast the hearty, Southern European cuisine. Most popular is The Martin Hotel, a historic restaurant with a storied past dating back to 1878, serving classic Basques entrees like chicken marsala and lamb. If you're not looking to bask in Basque, try The Pig BBQ & Pub, a local favorite with over-the-top decor and finger-licking good classics.
For late night bites, take advantage of the all-you-can-eat buffet at the Winnemucca Inn. Afterward, you can gamble at the onsite casino, or settle into a suite for the night. If casino hotels aren't your style, and retro roadside motels are more your speed, check into Scott Shady Court Motel. Glowing in vintage neon signs, the cozy motor court pairs old-fashioned charm with modern comforts. Before you pack up and leave Winnemucca, be sure to grab a bite at The Griddle, a mid-century diner serving generous helpings of breakfast favorites.