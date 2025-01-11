Local Dining And Vibrant Shopping Abound At The Unique California Spot Called 'Horsetown USA
While I l has the distinction of being the "Horse Capital of the World," Norco ranks alongside their Floridian counterpart in its equestrian-focused lifestyle. Lovingly dubbed "Horsetown, USA," Norco, California is a rural, desert community located in southern California's Riverside County. It's a town that boasts a taste of that nostalgic cowboy way of life, where it's not uncommon to see historic venues that look like they've been plucked from a western film or attend a town-hosted cook-off or fun fair as if it were a desert version of the "Gilmore Girls." However, this does not mean Norco is a sleepy town that only horses around. Rather, alongside a plethora of horse-related activities, including an expansive network of outdoor trails, the town's off-the-beaten path location, underrated outdoor activities, vibrant shopping, and one-of-a-kind dining choices make it a spot that's primed for a unique California desert vacation.
Whether equestrian pursuits draw you to Norco, or you prefer an outdoors-focused itinerary filled with fishing, hiking, or golfing, the town is increasingly gaining attention as a charming California destination untouched by overdevelopment that provides visitors with different activities dependent on how you wish to spend your time there. Its motto is "city living in a rural atmosphere" — Norco promises the convenience of modern living and everything a busy downtown would provide, including fun boutiques and tasty dining spots, but with the small-town, nostalgic atmosphere of by-gone ranching days. Located less than half an hour from Ontario International Airport, a great alternative in the Inland Empire to flying out of busy LAX, this desert community is a hidden, underexplored southern California town.
Shopping and dining in Norco
Unlike its neighbor, San Bernadino — a city that ranks as America's dirtiest — Norco has maintained a charming connection to its historical roots. Originally home to the Tongva people before a community of ranchers, Norco eventually become a party hotspot in the 1920s and '30s. California's deserts are known to have surreal landscapes, and the town became an oasis for Hollywood's glitterati looking for a desert escape, with the Norconian Club playing host to celebrities. By the end of World War II, Norco thrived as a haven for slow living, opting to preserve an equestrian way of life. With this blended history as a Hollywood retreat and cowboy settlement, today Norco is home to charming and cheeky restaurants that retain the essence of its early 20th century agricultural founding as well as modern and easy 21st century shopping.
For craft brewing enthusiasts, Norco Brewing Company, housed in a building reminiscent of a western saloon, offers a menu of uniquely crafted beers that pay homage to Norco's heritage. For a night out, be sure to visit the Whiskey River Dancehall and Saloon, complete with crowd-favorite bar snacks, fun dancing, and live music. And for a family-friendly restaurant option, head to Polly's Pies, a southern California institution with a location in Norco. Polly Pie's is known throughout the Southland for its homey baked goods, hamburgers, and — you guessed it — pies. Shoppers are not without their choices either. The Shops at Dos Lagos in nearby Corona is a quintessentially modern open-air center with an impressive roster of shops that include both local businesses and restaurants alongside popular chains. Meanwhile Norco Village offers all the modern conveniences and retailers that we all find ourself needing when we're on vacation sometimes.
Outdoor activities Norco, California
Norco offers some of the most underrated outdoor activities and small town vibes in southern California as well. The town has almost 100 miles of horse riding trails and is home to the George Ingalls Equestrian Event Center, a venue that regularly hosts events for the public, including demonstrations, rodeo exercises, and even surprisingly — if you're lucky — a dog show or two. Norco as a municipality also organizes plenty of horse-filled fun from Norco Horse Week to themed rodeos to National Day of the American Cowboy celebrations.
The town's location, nestled in the Norco Hills flanked by the Santa Ana River, is perfect for other outdoor activities, including hiking. The Santa Ana Walk Trail, for instance, is a popular six-mile hike ideal for beginning hikers, while the Pumpkin Rock Trail is another well-known, moderately difficult hike for those who love beautiful vistas and seek more of a challenge in the area. Adrenaline junkies looking for a thrill won't be disappointed in Norco's offerings either, with popular mountain biking trails — like the Candy DH Trail — giving even the best of bikers a challenge with its Black Diamond rating. Norco is not without leisure activities too. The Hidden Valley Golf Club, for instance, offers a full golf course, driving range, and a restaurant. While the Santa Ana River is the perfect spot to spend a relaxing day fishing and catching largemouth bass, rainbow trout, or channel catfish.
Today, Norco definitely lives in its historic legacy, boasting a close-knit community of equestrian lovers and nostalgia seekers, but without getting lost its past. Visitors can experience some of the best of the town's offerings while simultaneously being entertained by Norco's local dining and vibrant shopping options. Don't overlook this underrated and unique desert gem.