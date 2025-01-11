Local Dining And Vibrant Shopping Abound At The Unique California Spot Called 'Horsetown USA

While I l has the distinction of being the "Horse Capital of the World," Norco ranks alongside their Floridian counterpart in its equestrian-focused lifestyle. Lovingly dubbed "Horsetown, USA," Norco, California is a rural, desert community located in southern California's Riverside County. It's a town that boasts a taste of that nostalgic cowboy way of life, where it's not uncommon to see historic venues that look like they've been plucked from a western film or attend a town-hosted cook-off or fun fair as if it were a desert version of the "Gilmore Girls." However, this does not mean Norco is a sleepy town that only horses around. Rather, alongside a plethora of horse-related activities, including an expansive network of outdoor trails, the town's off-the-beaten path location, underrated outdoor activities, vibrant shopping, and one-of-a-kind dining choices make it a spot that's primed for a unique California desert vacation.

Whether equestrian pursuits draw you to Norco, or you prefer an outdoors-focused itinerary filled with fishing, hiking, or golfing, the town is increasingly gaining attention as a charming California destination untouched by overdevelopment that provides visitors with different activities dependent on how you wish to spend your time there. Its motto is "city living in a rural atmosphere" — Norco promises the convenience of modern living and everything a busy downtown would provide, including fun boutiques and tasty dining spots, but with the small-town, nostalgic atmosphere of by-gone ranching days. Located less than half an hour from Ontario International Airport, a great alternative in the Inland Empire to flying out of busy LAX, this desert community is a hidden, underexplored southern California town.