North America's Largest Oxbow Lake Is An Arkansas Hotspot For Anglers, Birders And Kayakers

Lake Chicot's location in southeast Arkansas puts it right in the path of more than 300 species of migratory birds that use the Mississippi Flyway for north-south travel in the fall, winter, and early spring months. For birders, this means Lake Chicot offers the opportunity to see everything from storks to geese. Lake Chicot State Park offers occasional tours for birders and budding ornithologists who want to see the lake's nesting bald eagles, as well as birds that just stop to rest and feed before migrating either north or south.

Lake Chicot may not make every birder's list of best birdwatching destinations, like Sabal Palm Sanctuary in Brownsville, Texas, but it does offer uncrowded access to the water and opportunities to see birds that are only available for birders for just a few weeks every year. For instance, the lake is a very important stop-over for many waterfowl species, including mallards, mergansers, green-winged teal, and shovelers. These birds use the fertile waters of the lake to stop and feed as they head north or south, depending on the season.

Regardless of their chosen outdoor pursuit, Lake Chicot is a great spot for visitors to southeast Arkansas. The fishing is top-notch and varied, and the birding is world-class. Visitors can stop for a day or, thanks to cabins and a campground at Lake Chicot State Park, they can stay over and enjoy the waters of the country's largest oxbow lake for days at a time.