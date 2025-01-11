North America's Largest Oxbow Lake Is An Arkansas Hotspot For Anglers, Birders And Kayakers
The largest natural lake in Arkansas and the largest oxbow lake in North America is an outdoor recreational hotspot tucked into the Natural State's southeastern corner. It's a mecca for freshwater anglers and boaters. Birders also flock to its waters from all over the country because the lake is in the Mississippi Flyway and attracts a host of waterfowl during the colder months.
Lake Chicot (pronounced "SHEE-CO" — it's a French word for "stump" or "stumpy") was formed when the Mississippi River naturally rerouted itself hundreds of years ago. Today, the lake is part of Arkansas' state parks system, and one of many under-the-radar recreation areas, like Mirror Lake Waterfall and Blanchard Springs Caverns, in the state. It's managed almost solely for its natural resources and the outdoor pursuits it provides. Its bass and catfish are highly prized among anglers in the region, and its flooded cypress banks appeal to kayakers, many of whom paddle the quiet shoreline in search of migratory birds that range from ibises and egrets to storks and eagles. A visit to Lake Chicot State Park is an opportunity to experience one of the South's most unique outdoor gems and to connect with nature while doing it.
Lake Chicot is an angler's paradise
Shaped like the letter "C," the 20-mile-long lake provides an excellent fish habitat and, by extension, very good fishing for anglers plying its waters. It is home to largemouth bass and catfish, as well as crappie and various sunfish, like bluegill and redear. Anglers can fish from traditional bass boats or skiffs, and some anglers like to prowl the cypress swamps around the lake's edges in kayaks for some quiet fishing away from the open water. Boats are available for rent at Lake Chicot State Park, and there are several boat ramps for anglers who bring their own watercraft.
Lake Chicot is home to several fishing tournaments each year, which bring serious bass anglers to the lake to compete for cash and prizes. But, for most anglers, the lake is just an excellent fishing destination, not unlike other Southern bass lakes, like Alabama's Lake Guntersville, that offer state park protections and plenty of good access. The variety of the fish in Lake Chicot makes it an appealing option for boat anglers, as well as those who like to fish from the shore, off of docks around the lake, or under bridges that span the bayous that feed the lake. The latter is very popular among fishers who love to keep the occasional bluegill or crappie for the frying pan.
Lake Chicot is a major stop on the Mississippi Flyway
Lake Chicot's location in southeast Arkansas puts it right in the path of more than 300 species of migratory birds that use the Mississippi Flyway for north-south travel in the fall, winter, and early spring months. For birders, this means Lake Chicot offers the opportunity to see everything from storks to geese. Lake Chicot State Park offers occasional tours for birders and budding ornithologists who want to see the lake's nesting bald eagles, as well as birds that just stop to rest and feed before migrating either north or south.
Lake Chicot may not make every birder's list of best birdwatching destinations, like Sabal Palm Sanctuary in Brownsville, Texas, but it does offer uncrowded access to the water and opportunities to see birds that are only available for birders for just a few weeks every year. For instance, the lake is a very important stop-over for many waterfowl species, including mallards, mergansers, green-winged teal, and shovelers. These birds use the fertile waters of the lake to stop and feed as they head north or south, depending on the season.
Regardless of their chosen outdoor pursuit, Lake Chicot is a great spot for visitors to southeast Arkansas. The fishing is top-notch and varied, and the birding is world-class. Visitors can stop for a day or, thanks to cabins and a campground at Lake Chicot State Park, they can stay over and enjoy the waters of the country's largest oxbow lake for days at a time.