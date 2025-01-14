One Of Europe's Most Peaceful Country Celebrates Its Groundhog Day By Exploding A Snowman

Sechseläuten is celebrated every spring in Zurich, Switzerland, a picturesque European city that is said to have the world's cleanest air and ranks among the safest places in the world. This festival is a tradition similar to the United States' Groundhog Day, where the citizens herald in the new season by doing away with the old, dark days and ringing in the new. While celebrations like this occur all over the world, Sechseläuten stands out. Those visiting Zurich get to see a snowman, known as the Böögg, burn and even explode.

The Böögg isn't a normal snowman. It's made from wood, for starters, and its head is filled with fireworks. When the time hits 6 p.m., the figure is set on fire. The idea is that the faster the head explodes and sets off the fireworks, the better the following spring and summer will be for the city's citizens. This isn't a new celebration by any means; though the tradition has changed over the years, the basic premise dates back to the 16th century when the local governing bodies made the decision that in summer, work should last an hour longer than in the winter. To make the adjustment easy, a bell would ring to mark the change on the first Monday after the vernal equinox, at 6 p.m..

Now, the event is widely celebrated with events on the first Monday and the Sunday before. It's a good idea to book hotels far in advance, and you'll want to plan to arrive at the site of the parades and the bonfire early if you hope to get a good and close view.