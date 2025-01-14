One Of Europe's Most Peaceful Country Celebrates Its Groundhog Day By Exploding A Snowman
Sechseläuten is celebrated every spring in Zurich, Switzerland, a picturesque European city that is said to have the world's cleanest air and ranks among the safest places in the world. This festival is a tradition similar to the United States' Groundhog Day, where the citizens herald in the new season by doing away with the old, dark days and ringing in the new. While celebrations like this occur all over the world, Sechseläuten stands out. Those visiting Zurich get to see a snowman, known as the Böögg, burn and even explode.
The Böögg isn't a normal snowman. It's made from wood, for starters, and its head is filled with fireworks. When the time hits 6 p.m., the figure is set on fire. The idea is that the faster the head explodes and sets off the fireworks, the better the following spring and summer will be for the city's citizens. This isn't a new celebration by any means; though the tradition has changed over the years, the basic premise dates back to the 16th century when the local governing bodies made the decision that in summer, work should last an hour longer than in the winter. To make the adjustment easy, a bell would ring to mark the change on the first Monday after the vernal equinox, at 6 p.m..
Now, the event is widely celebrated with events on the first Monday and the Sunday before. It's a good idea to book hotels far in advance, and you'll want to plan to arrive at the site of the parades and the bonfire early if you hope to get a good and close view.
What to expect during Sechseläuten
The Böögg has changed over the years as well. Children used to drag and burn several snowman-like figures throughout the day, and around the end of the 19th century, this behavior was adopted as the holiday's main ceremony, and a giant pyre with a Böögg perched on top became a local tradition. Meanwhile, children got their own parade, which was held the day before the burning. The kids dress up and follow the Böögg as it makes its way through the town and is placed on the pyre. The next day, guild members parade through the town and make their way to the fire.
Before the Böögg is burned, you and your family can also enjoy the city's local attractions, which include fair rides, slides, and parades. After the ceremony, there is the roasting of sausages over the pyre's fire. Technically, the party is finished once the snowman has been burned, but other bonfires tend to pop up as the night goes on.
The festivities last for about two days, but you can stay in the city longer as there's a lot to see and enjoy in the area. For those who like caving and exploring the great outdoors, you can visit scenic Wägital Valley, which has over 200 caves and a lake situated between Zurich and Liechtenstein. Of course, if you are planning on staying for more than a day or two in the country and have never been there before, you may want to take time to understand the common mistakes to avoid at all costs on a trip to Switzerland so you can ensure you don't make any tourist faux pas.