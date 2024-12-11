Avoid The Holiday Tourist Crush At These Vacation Destinations That Don't Celebrate Christmas
Some people don't celebrate Christmas. Others simply don't enjoy the holiday. But throughout much of the Western world, December is a month teeming with yuletide celebrations. While there's no secret Santa Police forcing average citizens to wear red suits, avoiding the holiday season can sometimes feel like an impossible task. Bright fairy lights decorate city centers, holiday markets force street closures, and round men in faux beards ring bells outside grocery stores. Plus, how could we forget the constant blaring of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You"? For many folks, the holidays are impossible to dodge — even when they are on vacation.
Luckily, different parts of the world react differently to Christmas. And, while many countries have citizens that do observe the holiday in private, not all governments encourage the holiday among their population. In fact, much of the Middle East and Southeast Asia avoid Christmas celebrations all together. If you are looking for a place to hide from all the holiday hype, there are plenty of fun cities where you can hide out. From Addu City in the Maldives to the Bhutanese town of Paro, these are some of the most best locations for avoiding the Christmas rush.
Addu City, Maldives
Anyone who doesn't want to see anything resembling Christmas should head straight to Addu City in the Maldives. Located in the crystal blue waters of the Indian Ocean, this resort town will whisk you away from the chilliest elements of the winter season and thrust you into a world of sunshine. Get ready to grab your swimsuit, stretch out on the beach, and soak up some vitamin D. In Addu City, white sands, lush green forests, and nature preserves abound. Christmas decorations, meanwhile, are almost impossible to find. The reason? The holiday was all but banned in the region.
In 2023, it was announced that Christmas celebrations would be prohibited throughout the Maldives. Although this rule was initially quite controversial, the punishment for violating its terms was serious. According to the local police, anyone to enjoy Christmas traditions would incur legal issues. As a result, pine trees, sparkly ornaments, and holiday music were essentially curbed in Addu City.
While these legal restrictions may be surprising for some visitors, others will certainly appreciate them. Travelers who are looking to flee from the Christmas rush will be thrilled to find a place that is basically holiday-free. Book a relaxing couples' retreat or a kid-friendly resort in the Maldives. Either way, you can be guaranteed some fun in the sun — without anything to remind you of the North Pole.
Istanbul, Turkey
While Addu City is the best place for travelers who want to avoid Christmas altogether, Istanbul is better for those who don't mind a little bit of yultide cheer. As a major urban area and international cultural center, Istanbul, Turkey is not totally Christmas-free. A small group of local Christians and European expats will be sure to hold celebrations, while others will find it fun to check out bazaar-style Christmas market. That being said, the holiday is far from being the city's focus. Most people in Turkey practice Islam, and Christmas is not even a bank holiday there. Because of this, any celebrations are low-key, and city life doesn't come to a halt on December 25th.
Travelers can take advantage of this reality by hitting some shops on Christmas Day. Enjoy, a brunch out on the town, head to some stores, and pick up all of your travel essentials. Alternatively, visitors can check out classic tourist attractions like the iconic Topkapi Palace, or even take a trip to the Pamukkale hot springs. No matter what sort of activity floats your boat, you will be able to enjoy it on the 25th. Christmas means business as usual in Istanbul — although anyone who still wants to book a special holiday meal can make a reservation at a local hotel restaurant. At the end of the day, "The Queen of Cities" is the ideal place to balance holiday cheer with a break from all the fuss.
Bangkok, Thailand
If big city vibes are part of your December goals, you should definitely consider spending your winter vacation in Bangkok, Thailand. Its stunning skyline, gourmet food, and gorgeous public parks are enough to draw tourists at any time of year. But, in December, you'll be able to avoid the city's notoriously hot and humid summer months — and enjoy the local dry season instead. With a cool breeze and some fresh air, outdoor activities in Bangkok will be more enjoyable than ever. Book a Chao Phraya River tour, stroll through the Amphawa Floating Market, and grab a hot bowl of Thai soup. As you soak up the moderate local temperatures, all thoughts of snow and sleet will slip from your head.
Don't expect Bangkok to be particularly saturated with Christmas symbology, either. As the capital of a predominantly Buddhist nation, Bangkok does not embrace yuletide festivities in the same way that London or Paris might. That being said, folks who would like to trade Christmas for a different kind of celebration will be pleased to know that the local Winter Lantern Festival is often celebrated in December. Take advantage of the good weather to get outside and watch the spectacle. With fireworks, sparkling lights, and pool parties galore, this unique holiday is not to be missed. You may enjoy it so much that Santa Claus and his elves become nothing more than a distant memory.
Harbin, China
There's a big difference between Christmas enchantments and wintertime magic — and the city of Harbin, China knows it. As one of China's premiere winter tourist destinations, Harbin brings the winter fun to the max. Every year in late December, Harbin launches its iconic Ice Festival. The event's main attraction is arguably Ice and Snow World — a massive collection of hand-crafted sculptures created to resemble castles, ferris wheels, and famous architectural gems from around the globe. As incredible as this display already is during the daytime, it's even more impressive at night. Evenings at the Ice Festival mean watching twinkling lights illuminate the different sculptures. The result is a winter wonderland that is sure to please visitors of any age.
Although Harbin encapsulates all things winter fun, it is hardly your typical Christmas destination. As an overwhelmingly secular country, China does not promote any religious celebration whatsoever. Thus, December 25th is not a public holiday in China, and visitors will be pleased to know that businesses will be open throughout the end of the month. That being said, travelers to Harbin will still likely find some Christmas decorations in hotels and restaurants, as the holiday aesthetic has become trendy in recent years. Christmas in China has become similar to Halloween or Valentine's Day in the United States. While people enjoy the decorations, the holiday does not generally carry much emotional or spiritual significance.
Monastir, Tunisia
There's nothing quite like a Mediterranean vacation in a relaxing coastal town. If you're looking to spend this holiday season by the sea, Monastir, Tunisia might float your boat. The old town is an ocean of white and sandstone buildings that create a dreamy, desert-like landscape. The seaside, meanwhile, boasts gorgeous water views and comfortable resorts — where people of all generation can enjoy the beaches. Older people will love reading a book in the sunny sands. Younger people, meanwhile, will enjoy plunging into one of the region's many swimming areas. Regardless of one's tastes, Monastir offers the laid-back warm weather activities that are sure to please.
Anyone trying to take a break from the Christmas hype will be happy to know that this underrated North African country is not exactly huge on the holiday. As a predominantly Muslim country, Tunisia tends to keep the yuletide cheer to the minimum. Although you might see a Christmas tree or two in your hotel's lobby, don't expect to see a bunch of fairy lights or holiday markets in Monastir. Instead, you can head to the shops in the city center — where brightly-colored dresses and beachwear abound. Trade the peppermint bark and baked ham for nougat and a big piling plate of seafood. Your vacation to this sunny paradise will certainly be one for the books.
Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Tourism in Vietnam is booming, and there's a reason why. Stunning beaches, dramatic mountains, and scrumptious food are a major draw to visitors from all across the world. (Seriously, please pass us the Pho bowl!). As if all that weren't attractive enough, Vietnam is one of the most affordable travel destinations. And the island of Phu Quoc might be one of the most jaw-droppingly beautiful places in the entire country.
Situated in the aquamarine waters of the Gulf of Thailand, Phu Quoc boasts some of the best beaches in the region. White sands stretch over almost a hundred miles. Colorful fish cruise the coast — ready to wow even the most experienced of snorkelers. Ditch your snowsuit, jump into your swimwear, and dive into some of the clearest waters you may have ever encountered. A vacation in Phu Quoc is the perfect way to flee your winter woes.
The incredible weather in Phu Quoc may be enough to help you get away from the Christmas rush. But, it's also worth noting that December 25th is not a public holiday in Vietnam. Because most people in the county do not practice any sort of religion, Christmas is not prioritized there. However, as some people enjoy the yuletide aesthetic, it's possible that you'll encounter a Christmas tree or two throughout your travels.
Chitwan National Park, Nepal
Sometimes, the best way to get away from the holiday buzz is to distance yourself from dense urban areas altogether. Chitwan National Park, Nepal, boasts an unusually high population of rhinos — and a relatively low number of people. The nature preserve is also home to crocodiles, tigers, and wild peacocks. And, since none of the wild animals in the area celebrate Christmas, Chitwan National Park is a great place to avoid everything from Mariah Carey songs to Santa figurines.
Of course, it's important to note that some people in Nepal do celebrate Christmas. December 25 is a national holiday in the region, and services may be limited accordingly. That being said, an overwhelming majority of Nepalese people view Christmas as a fun, secular event. According to the U.S. Department of State, only 1.4% of the local population views the holiday as religious. As most Nepalese people practice either Hinduism, Buddhism, or Islam, it's far to say that Christmas does not hold the same significance in Nepal.
Interestingly, winter in Nepal is one of the best times of year to visit. The country is even considered one of the ultimate destinations for a December travel bucket list. Chitwan National Park is an especially fantastic place to see during the cold months, as winter temperatures reach the 60s and 70s in the middle of the day. December is also a relatively monsoon-free month — making travel a whole lot easier.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Dubai is a city where you can embrace Christmas — or avoid it — to the extent that you wish. Located in the United Arab Emirates, this exciting city offers a little bit of everything. Want to feel like you've traveled to 90 regions in one day? Head to the cultural expo at the Global Village. Interested in exploring the desert? Sign up for a red dune buggy ride. In the mood to splash around? The Aura Skypool is the highest infinity pool on Earth. Dubai quite literally offers something for everyone — and that includes people with very different relationships to Christmas.
Most residents of the United Arab Emirates practice Islam and don't view December 25 as a holiday of any religious significance. Even so, the country is home to a fair number of Christians who will celebrate the holiday as usual. Because of this religious diversity, Dubai offers its fair share of holiday markets and Santa-themed events. Ski Dubai is particularly famous for offering yuletide decorations and indoor snow galore during the winter season. That being said, Christmas is not a bank holiday in the United Arab Emirates, and shops in Dubai will remain open on the 25th. Folks who want to enjoy a bit of the holiday can seek out yuletide-themed attractions, while those who want to avoid it can go about their business as usual.
Paro, Bhutan
There's the Christmas spirit, and then there's overall spirituality. If you're looking to enjoy the latter without encountering the former, Paro, Bhutan, is an excellent place to go this December. Because Bhutan's population tends to practice either Buddhism or Hinduism, Christmas is not a huge deal in the region. December 25th is not a bank holiday, and Western traditions like Santa Clause aren't taken as seriously as they might be in the U.S. or Europe. Plus, in a small mountainous town like Paro, most travelers will find themselves pretty far removed from the holiday hype.
Just because Bhutan is not big on Christmas, though, does not mean that the country lacks a fascinating religious and spiritual history. Paro is home to the Kyichu Lhakhang — one of the oldest temples in the country. Constructed in the 7th century, this religious site boasts beautiful gardens and stunning views of the nearby hills. Other nearby attractions include the Paro Taktsang — a monastery nestled into a rocky mountain ledge — and the Dzongdrakha Temple — which allows visitors to overlook the town of Paro itself. If you are looking to spend your vacation learning about other kinds of traditions, Paro, Bhutan may be the ideal destination for you.
Marrakesh, Morocco
If you're sick of shopping amid the Black Friday rush, you might want to consider a different kind of purchasing experience. The charming town of Marrakesh, Morocco offers world-famous souks — or marketplaces — where you can find anything from olives to hand-embroidered slippers. Change your currency to dirhams, wander through town, and ogle artesian goods galore. You may go home with a bag of fresh spices or a new pair of earrings. Either way, your shopping experience is sure to be worth it.
The best part is that December 25 is not a bank holiday in Morocco, meaning that you can shop until you drop on Christmas Day. According to the U.S. Department of State, 99% of the local population identifies as Sunni Muslim. Because of this, very few people in the region consider Christmas a key celebration. Even so, Morocco's geographic proximity to Europe means that a lot of the other travelers in the region will be celebrating Christmas. Be prepared for hotels to offer pine-themed decorations — and for restaurants to provide optional yuletide dinners. Morocco may not be the best place to avoid Christmas completely, but it is a wonderful country to visit while avoiding the holiday rush.
Methodology
Due to globalization, Christmas celebrations have increased substantially across the globe — even among populations do not observe the religious elements of the holiday. This means that, at the very least, many hotels across the world will still play Christmas music in the lobby. Shopping malls and big department stores are also famous for using pine trees and fairy lights to encourage visitors to splurge on yuletide gifts. Because of this, it's fairly difficult for travelers to avoid any sign of the holiday hype whatsoever.
When compiling this list, we decided to focus on locations where most people do not consider Christmas to be a major part of their year. Most of the locations mentioned above do not consider December 25th a bank holiday. Some even go so far as to discourage their populations from partaking in the festivities. Of course, we wanted to include places that take different approaches to the yuletide. Whereas the Maldives have a history of restricting Christmas celebrations, other locations like Turkey and the United Arab Emirates offer these festivities to anyone who might be interested. We believe that this list offers a range of holiday-free experiences, allowing travelers to choose just how many nativity feels they want to engage with this year.