Avoid The Holiday Tourist Crush At These Vacation Destinations That Don't Celebrate Christmas

Anyone who doesn't want to see anything resembling Christmas should head straight to Addu City in the Maldives. Located in the crystal blue waters of the Indian Ocean, this resort town will whisk you away from the chilliest elements of the winter season and thrust you into a world of sunshine. Get ready to grab your swimsuit, stretch out on the beach, and soak up some vitamin D. In Addu City, white sands, lush green forests, and nature preserves abound. Christmas decorations, meanwhile, are almost impossible to find. The reason? The holiday was all but banned in the region.

In 2023, it was announced that Christmas celebrations would be prohibited throughout the Maldives. Although this rule was initially quite controversial, the punishment for violating its terms was serious. According to the local police, anyone to enjoy Christmas traditions would incur legal issues. As a result, pine trees, sparkly ornaments, and holiday music were essentially curbed in Addu City.

While these legal restrictions may be surprising for some visitors, others will certainly appreciate them. Travelers who are looking to flee from the Christmas rush will be thrilled to find a place that is basically holiday-free. Book a relaxing couples' retreat or a kid-friendly resort in the Maldives. Either way, you can be guaranteed some fun in the sun — without anything to remind you of the North Pole.