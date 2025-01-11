Stalactites Create Glittering Formations In A Mesmerizing Nevada Cave

It was nearly two decades after settling in Snake Valley, Nevada, as a rancher in the 1860s when Absalom Lehman made a startling discovery close to his property. Some accounts say Lehman felt a cool breeze coming out of the ground, leading him to find the entrance to a spectacular cave system toothed with stalactites. Others say it was actually Lehman's horse that discovered the caves, accidentally breaking into the cave's entrance. What we know for certain is that around 1885, long before the area was designated a National Park, Lehman came upon these caves in the desert and began giving private tours, letting visitors see an underground wonder of nature that now carries his name.

Today, the Lehman Caves are located in Great Basin National Park, an underrated terrain with scenic drives and ancient pine trees. Serving as a gateway to the park is the funky town of Baker, Nevada. By car, you can get to the caves from Baker's center in about eight minutes. When visiting the caves, you can reserve a time slot for either a 30-minute, 60-minute, or 90-minute cave tour, year-round. The different tours cover different sections of the cave, areas that have been given whimsical names such as the Gothic Palace, the Inscription Room, and the Sunken Gardens. As you marvel at the natural architecture of these formations, you'll see why they're likened to majestic palaces.