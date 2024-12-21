Scenic Drives And Pristine Stargazing Are Just A Slice Of This Underrated National Park Out West

If you're looking for a total retreat into nature, Great Basin National Park is the perfect place to look. Not only is it one of the U.S. national parks that's free to visit, but you won't have to compete with many other travelers to admire its staggering views or snag its best campsites. Nevada's Great Basin is one of the least visited national parks in the United States, but for those who do make the journey, an unforgettable experience is waiting.

On the way into Great Basin National Park, you can stop by the tiny, uncrowded town of Baker, Nevada and pick up some last-minute supplies from the general store. From there, you'll be fully immersed in nature, seeing the 4,000-year-old Great Basin bristlecone pine tree, looking at the basins carved out by the movement of glaciers from the top of remote mountain peaks, and descending deep into an enormous system of limestone caves below the park to see natural formations that almost resemble the architecture of an otherworldly cathedral. Best of all, if you spend the night in the park you can expect a true light show above you — Great Basin is one of the best national parks in America for stargazing.