Scenic Drives And Pristine Stargazing Are Just A Slice Of This Underrated National Park Out West
If you're looking for a total retreat into nature, Great Basin National Park is the perfect place to look. Not only is it one of the U.S. national parks that's free to visit, but you won't have to compete with many other travelers to admire its staggering views or snag its best campsites. Nevada's Great Basin is one of the least visited national parks in the United States, but for those who do make the journey, an unforgettable experience is waiting.
On the way into Great Basin National Park, you can stop by the tiny, uncrowded town of Baker, Nevada and pick up some last-minute supplies from the general store. From there, you'll be fully immersed in nature, seeing the 4,000-year-old Great Basin bristlecone pine tree, looking at the basins carved out by the movement of glaciers from the top of remote mountain peaks, and descending deep into an enormous system of limestone caves below the park to see natural formations that almost resemble the architecture of an otherworldly cathedral. Best of all, if you spend the night in the park you can expect a true light show above you — Great Basin is one of the best national parks in America for stargazing.
See some of the best park views through your windshield
You may assume that the best views are at the end of a long hike, but there are plenty of ways to visit national parks if hiking isn't your thing. Sometimes, the best way to take in landscape views is with a breathtaking national park scenic drive. Big Basin has plenty of roads for you to explore and views for you to admire, but the absolute best choice is Wheeler Peak Scenic Drive. While it is paved, this road can be treacherous, narrow, and steep, so make sure to proceed with caution, and only attempt the drive if weather conditions allow.
This unparalleled route takes you 12 miles up the mountains, all the way to the incredible height of 10,000 feet above sea level on the titular Wheeler Peak. Along the way, you'll see many different landscapes. First, you'll be surrounded by fields of fragrant sagebrush, which give way to tall pine forests, mountain mahogany groves, and stands of beautiful white aspens. Make sure to pull over whenever you spot small parking areas to admire the incredible views of the snowy mountains and streams around you, and the sprawling valley below.
Take in the startlingly bright night sky at Big Basin National Park
In the modern world, we're usually surrounded by light, even when we don't realize it. The ambient light pollution from modern civilization makes it hard to see the stars overhead, even in the dead of night. That's what International Dark Sky Places are for. Great Basin National Park is in one of America's least populated areas, and being so remote means that there is a lot less light pollution. Even better, the park's unique landscape helps to block out outside light. The very best time to see the night sky come alive with glimmering stars and the swirling Milky Way is on a cloudless, moonless summer night — but almost any time you're in Big Basin when the sun goes down and the sky is clear will offer some stellar stargazing opportunities.
Any location you can see the sky is going to be beautiful at night in Big Basin, but if you want to go to the very best viewing spots, consider Mather Overlook, a stop on the Wheeler Peak Scenic Drive — especially in the warmer months. You might also consider Baker Archeological Site or Ranch Interpretive Site, both of which offer great views in the wintertime. The park also offers programs led by Astronomy Rangers at the Astronomy Amphitheater, where you can learn more about the night sky and use telescopes. If you happen to be planning a trip in September, consider scheduling your trip around the annual Astronomy Festival for star parties and talks from astronomers.