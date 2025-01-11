An Underrated Town That 'Defines Natural Beauty' Is A Pristine Gateway To Idaho's Sawtooth Mountains

Idaho offers countless reasons to visit, from thriving cultural and arts scenes to picturesque backcountry roads and abundant outdoor activities. And, while you need to cross the Atlantic to reach some of the most luxurious hot spring destinations, among Idaho's many attractions are its natural hot springs, including some with Caribbean-colored waters considered some of the most stunning in the U.S. For an authentic Idaho experience, consider basing yourself in Stanley, a tiny, underrated mountain town that's brimming with charm and character.

Located 133 miles from Boise and served by three scenic byways — Ponderosa Pine, Salmon River, and Sawtooth Scenic Byway — Stanley is home to just 119 people (as of 2024). As the gateway to the awe-inspiring Sawtooth mountain range, Stanley offers endless opportunities for hiking, fishing, and embracing pristine wilderness. Internationally acclaimed landscape and travel photographer, Dan Ballard, who conducts workshops in the area, describes Stanley as, "Unaffected, pristine, and planted at the foot of the Sawtooth Mountains on the banks of the Salmon River, Stanley, Idaho defines natural beauty." No matter the season, Stanley is bound to impress.