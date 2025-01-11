'The Strangest Place In The World' Is A Collection Of Tunnels And Mazes In The English Countryside

As you walk through the grounds, you'll find statues of bears playing cards among the trees. There are water features and a Roman-style temple complete with statues of guards at the door. Each turn you take, or door you open holds different mysteries. You'll have to look carefully to spot hidden areas and even a few scantily-clad statues. There is a lovely herb garden by houses with thatched roofs and a fountain full of dancing frogs. When you go, maybe don't dress in your very best as you may be doing some crawling or getting splashed by the water features.

One visitor on TripAdvisor, who titled their review "If Monty Python did theme parks," said, "It is a very unique experience. It is effectively a collection of mazes, sculptures and underground tunnels in the middle of some beautiful Yorkshire countryside, all ready to be explored." In addition, you can download The Forbidden Corner Quest app to accompany your visit, as it includes wizard avatars, a family treasure hunt, an augmented reality feature, and animated dragons and butterflies.

However, you need to know a few things before you go. Though this park is full of delights for all ages, some of those delights might be a little scary for your tiniest ones, like the spooky devil statue in a stone fountain, the crypt, and the mausoleum. It isn't a very accessible place for strollers or if you have mobility issues, as there are many stairs and small tunnels. You must make reservations (which you can do here) before you go, as you cannot buy tickets at the door. You may also want to budget for the adorable gift shop and snack areas on the grounds.