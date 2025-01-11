'One Of The Best Secret Beaches' In America Is A Solitary Paradise Worth Finding In California
California has no shortage of spectacular beaches. Whether you're relishing the laid-back luxury of Santa Monica or exploring the scenic coastline along Highway 1 — California's best road trip — the Golden State delivers. But despite being an iconic (and overcrowded) destination for beach bums and surfers, California still has a few hidden gems.
Take Wildcat Beach, located in Point Reyes National Seashore, about 40 miles north of San Francisco. This secluded stretch of golden sand is consistently hailed as one of the most underrated secret beaches in America. In fact, it was ranked No. 8 on the Family Destinations Guide list of the 100 best under-the-radar beaches in the country. The site surveyed over 3,000 families in the United States to get the results.
There's no direct car access to Wildcat Beach; it is only reachable by hiking or biking through the picturesque Phillip Burton Wilderness. Although the journey might be a challenge, it's part of the fun — besides, this means it never gets too crowded. Discover why rugged Wildcat Beach is one of America's best-kept secrets.
How to get to Wildcat Beach
Located toward the southeastern tip of Point Reyes National Seashore, the tawny sands of Wildcat Beach stretch for nearly 3 miles along staggering sea cliffs. Access to Wildcat Beach via the Wildcat Campground is for true adventure enthusiasts who don't mind a bit of hiking or biking. The most popular hiking route follows the Coast Trail, winding past breathtaking coastline and glimmering inland lakes for 5.5 miles until reaching the Wildcat Campground and beach access. The 11-mile round-trip hike begins at the Palomarin Trailhead, located south of Wildcat Beach near Bolinas, and takes about five hours to complete.
Cycling enthusiasts should opt for the Stewart Trail, a 13-mile round-trip excursion not for the faint of heart. The trail starts at Five Brooks Trailhead with a steady ascent up Inverness Ridge to a heart-racing elevation of 1,324 feet. From the ridge, you'll be coasting down leisurely to Wildcat Campground, where you can leave your bike and follow the trodden path down to the beach. Wildcat Beach is stunning in all seasons, but late spring and early autumn are the best times to visit, bringing warm weather and clear skies without the fog and crowds of summer. Check the tide charts before setting out, as unruly swells swallow the beach at high tide.
Camping and highlights at Wildcat Beach
After a long day of hiking or biking, spend some extra time reveling in the remote beauty of Wildcat Beach by spending the night at Wildcat Campground. This backcountry campground offers five regular campsites, three large group sites, vault toilets, and potable water. While the amenities are limited, the sweeping views certainly make up for it. The campsites are nestled into a grassy bluff with panoramic vistas over the wild Pacific Ocean, just a short walk from Wildcat Beach. Spots at this small campground are highly coveted, so make sure to book your permits in advance and follow these tips to score sought-after campsite reservations.
In addition to the secluded sands of Wildcat Beach, there's another hidden gem along this stretch of rugged coastline: Alamere Falls. The falls are located about a mile south of the campground, following a scenic walk along Wildcat Beach. These stunning cascades are a rare example of a coastal waterfall, or tidefall, tumbling down the 40-foot cliff face directly onto the beach. The best time to visit Alamere Falls is during low tide; otherwise, the surf at Wildcat Beach is too high to access the falls safely, so check the tide charts before beginning your hike. For more waterfall adventures, visit California's "Waterfall Mecca" up north in the mountainous Shasta Cascade region.