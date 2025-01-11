An Under-The-Radar Baroque Italian City Known As 'Florence Of The South' Is A Honey-Colored Paradise

Italy has so many wonderful places to visit; it's pretty easy to skip the overrated tourist traps if you know where to look. One of the best ways to do this is to explore the underrated — but still very tourist-friendly — parts of the country that are further away from popular cities like Rome or Venice. You may be pleasantly surprised to find that other destinations can offer you just as much delicious food, beautiful sites, and fascinating culture as the other go-to Italian cities. For instance, if you're in the market to book a trip to Florence, why not opt for the city of Lecce, the so-called "Florence of the South," instead? Lecce is often likened to its Tuscan counterpart thanks to its gorgeous architecture and excellent cuisine.

Lecce is located in Puglia, directly in the "heel" of the "boot" of Italy, so to speak. It is a little over an hour and a half drive (roughly two hours by public transit) from the Puglian capital of Bari. Bari is also one of the closest international airports to Lecce, or you have the option to fly into Brindisi Airport, which is only 45 minutes away. Although the main part of the city is not along the coast, Lecce is also within 20 minutes of the beach along the Adriatic Sea, just in case you want to take a sunny day trip to the shore. Although southern Italian weather can be quite hot, Lecce is very popular in the summertime when the city celebrates several events leading up to the feast day for its patron saint in August. Since Lecce sees fewer international tourists, it is recommended to know some Italian before going there.