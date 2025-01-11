An Under-The-Radar Baroque Italian City Known As 'Florence Of The South' Is A Honey-Colored Paradise
Italy has so many wonderful places to visit; it's pretty easy to skip the overrated tourist traps if you know where to look. One of the best ways to do this is to explore the underrated — but still very tourist-friendly — parts of the country that are further away from popular cities like Rome or Venice. You may be pleasantly surprised to find that other destinations can offer you just as much delicious food, beautiful sites, and fascinating culture as the other go-to Italian cities. For instance, if you're in the market to book a trip to Florence, why not opt for the city of Lecce, the so-called "Florence of the South," instead? Lecce is often likened to its Tuscan counterpart thanks to its gorgeous architecture and excellent cuisine.
Lecce is located in Puglia, directly in the "heel" of the "boot" of Italy, so to speak. It is a little over an hour and a half drive (roughly two hours by public transit) from the Puglian capital of Bari. Bari is also one of the closest international airports to Lecce, or you have the option to fly into Brindisi Airport, which is only 45 minutes away. Although the main part of the city is not along the coast, Lecce is also within 20 minutes of the beach along the Adriatic Sea, just in case you want to take a sunny day trip to the shore. Although southern Italian weather can be quite hot, Lecce is very popular in the summertime when the city celebrates several events leading up to the feast day for its patron saint in August. Since Lecce sees fewer international tourists, it is recommended to know some Italian before going there.
Lecce is rich with Italian architecture, history, and crafts
The most notable feature of Lecce is that its buildings are predominantly designed with ornate Baroque decoration and architecture — another reason why it's often compared to the walkable, art-filled city of Florence, especially its Piazza Sant'Oranzo and Santa Croce Basilica. But what makes Lecce different from Florence is that its buildings are constructed from soft limestone that ranges from off-white to a honey-golden color, making the city look positively dreamy up close. Tourists can spot beautiful art all around the city, particularly in churches like Chiesa di Santa Chiara and the Lecce Cathedral. Similar to other ancient cities that date back to the Roman Empire, Lecce is also home to the ruins of a 25,000-seat amphitheater from around 1 B.C.
Like many other areas in Italy, Lecce is defined by its artisans and particular trades: Venice has lacemaking and Murano glass, Umbria has woven fabrics, many regions are known for their ceramics, and so forth. When looking for souvenirs, be sure to check out local stonemasons, sculptors, and ceramicists, as well as shops that sell Lecce's specific export: papier mâché. Many workshops around Lecce create figures and decorations (often religious-themed) out of paper, so these pieces make for great keepsakes to take home from your trip. You can also find papier mâché crafts all over Puglia, but the craft has a special place in Lecce's culture and history since craftspeople have been working and developing techniques with it for centuries.
Lecce and Puglia are known for fine wine and excellent food
Of course, when in Puglia, you must get your fill of the local food and wine. Other cities in Puglia are renowned for their cuisine, such as Bari, known for its famous orecchiette pasta. You can certainly find this ear-shaped pasta in Lecce, but just like other cities in Puglia, you should definitely try southern Italian olive oil and enjoy plenty of seafood as well. And if you fancy yourself a home chef, be sure to visit the local market, Mercato di Sant'Oronzo, to buy local produce and perhaps pick up some meats, cheeses, and other delicacies to bring home. Keep in mind that certain foods, like cheese, can only be packed in a suitcase as long as they are properly vacuum-sealed. Lecce has countless restaurants, cafés, and bakeries where you can find different southern Italian treats, like pasticciotto (a custard-filled dessert) and almond-flavored coffee.
Just like Tuscany, Puglia is well-known for its wines — so you can find plenty of places to imbibe as well. Lecce is close to several Puglian wineries, such as Conti Zecca (less than half an hour from the main part of the city) and Tenuta Corallo Winery (about 40 minutes away). You can also find wine tours and tastings through companies like Viator or TripAdvisor to take you to local wine bars, restaurants, or vineyards in the area. You can book cooking classes and food tours through these companies as well. The area around Lecce is especially famous for its Primitivo and Negroamaro wines. Both wine varieties are bold and fruity reds with deep, rich colors.