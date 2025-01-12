Hidden Amid California Farmlands Is A Beautifully Preserved Historic Chinese Town

Asian-American history in California is not without a certain level of turmoil and hardship. But like many seeking the "American Dream" yet nostalgic for their cultural past, a group of early 20th-century Chinese laborers built a haven that spoke to their ancestral land but was inextricably linked to California's industrial history. Founded in 1915 by Chinese immigrants from the Guangdong Province working in the agricultural industry, Locke, California, is a hidden community nestled among farmlands. The community was borne out of loss, a rebuilding of a Chinese diasporic population following the tragedy of a fire in the Chinese community in nearby Walnut Grove. While Locke began humbly on leased land with just three buildings — including a store, hotel, and restaurant — today, it is the best preserved and most extensive example of a historic Chinese farming town.

Located just 30 miles south of the state's modern capital of Sacramento, Locke grew in size and cultural impact during an era of America's history when Asian-American exclusion was at its height. But, with continued anti-Asian legislation throughout the 20th century and the economic depression, Locke was threatened with extinction, a fate that many of its fellow rural Chinese communities faced. However, in 1990 the town was designated a National Historic Landmark in a move that preserved this important slice of Chinese-American history. As other venues of Asian-American history are threatened by modern challenges — in fact, one of America's top endangered historical sites is Philadelphia's Chinatown — Locke is a vital exhibition of Chinese history in California.